Comedy Pilot from Everything Everywhere All at Once Directors Greenlit at Showtime

The directing duo behind Everything Everywhere All at Once is coming to SHOWTIME. The network has greenlit a new half-hour comedy pilot from Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan — aka Daniels — called MASON, produced by A24. The series stars and is executive produced by Nathan Min, who’s guest starred on HBO’s Joe Pera Talks With You.

MASON draws on some of Min’s real-life experiences. Per a press release: “MASON is a surrealist comedy about a quiet man named Nathan, often misheard as ‘Mason,’ seeking connection in a loud world.” The Daniels will also executive produce, as will Minari and Nope star Steven Yeun.

“Nathan has brought SHOWTIME a disarmingly funny and emotional project that feels like a punch to the gut in how astutely it conveys the trials and tribulations of being a human today,” SHOWTIME’s Amy Israel said in a statement. “We can’t wait to see him team up with Daniels – who have emerged as a force with their incredible, mind-bending film that revolutionized what seemed possible on the screen – as well as the immensely multi-talented Steven Yeun and our friends at A24. MASON has every chance of emerging as a brilliant and cathartic comedy for our viewers.”

Everything Everywhere All at Once, the surrealist action-comedy-drama about a distressed middle-aged woman, has become A24’s highest-grossing film to date. Daniels are also known for 2016’s Swiss Army Man.