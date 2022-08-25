Menu
Ewan McGregor to Star In Showtime’s A Gentleman in Moscow

Based on Amor Towles' 2016 novel of the same name

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)
August 25, 2022 | 1:28pm ET

    Ewan McGregor is headed to Russia, kind of. The actor is set to star in Showtime’s upcoming drama series A Gentleman in Moscow, currently slated for a 2023 release date.

    Based on Amor Towles’ 2016 novel of the same name, A Gentleman in Moscow follows Count Alexander Rostov (McGregor), an aristocrat whose gilded background has inadvertently put him on the wrong side of history in Stalin-era Soviet conflicts. Rostov is banished in the lavish Hotel Metropol, where he risks being murdered if he ever sets foot outside again. He spends the next several years in the hotel as some of Russia’s most turbulent years pass, learning a thing or two about friendship, family, and love while there.

    “It’s an amazing, wonderful story and I am very excited to get to play such a fabulous role,” McGregor said in a press release.

    A Gentleman in Moscow is written by showrunner and executive producer Ben Vanstone (All Creatures Great and Small, The Last Kingdom) and Tom Harper (War and Peace, Peaky Blinders), Xavier Marchand (Nautilus, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris) and Towles also join as executive producers on the series. Production is slated to begin this year. Stay tuned here for more updates about McGregor in A Gentleman in Moscow as we hear about it.

    This November, we’ll also see McGregor in Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. Recently, we saw him as the title character in the Star Wars spinoff miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Ewan McGregor to Star In Showtime's A Gentleman in Moscow

