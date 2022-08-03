Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Fan Chant: ENHYPEN Interview, ATEEZ EP Breakdown, and More

Introducing a new weekly column dedicated to all things K-pop

fan chant introduction
ENHYPEN, photo courtesy of BELIFT LAB
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mary Siroky
Follow
August 3, 2022 | 2:45pm ET

    Hello and welcome to Fan Chant, a new weekly column for K-pop fans, stans, and newbies alike. Each week, I’ll be rolling out interviews, lists, and all kinds of content to keep you in the loop on the latest and greatest from our friends in Seoul and beyond.

    I’m a Contributing Editor here at Consequence, and while I have the joy of getting to write about so many things — pop and indie music, festivals, and even film and TV — one of my most favorite parts of my job is getting to write about K-pop. I love how passionate K-pop fans are; it’s genuinely rewarding as a writer to get to share my work with people who pay attention to every word choice and turn of phrase in a piece.

    The first piece of writing I ever had published here at Consequence was about BTS (way back in 2020, in the “Dynamite” era, which feels like a lifetime ago now). Since then, I’ve had the joy of getting to know so many wonderful artists who might fall under the K-pop umbrella, or make music adjacent to the K-pop world.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    If someone were to go tell 2020 Mary that she’d interview j-hope about his solo album someday, let alone within the next five years, she’d probably have thrown up. I’m so thankful to get to share these kinds of special conversations with such incredible, attentive fans — and now, Fan Chant can be a weekly destination for just that.

    Thanks for reading, and stay tuned for more treasures to come each week!

    Also please consider subscribing to Fan Chant’s weekly newsletter, where I’ll be including some exclusive content and commentary with the fan community. To start, tomorrow I’ll let you know my initial takeaways from the “Bad Decisions” listening session I’ll be attending. Subscribe here!

    — Mary Siroky
    Contributing Editor

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

ateez world ep 1

Ranking Every Song on ATEEZ's The World EP.1: MOVEMENT By Energy Levels

August 3, 2022

ask doctor mike seaon 3 embrace authentic mental health

Ask Dr. Mike: Embracing Our Authentic Mental Health

July 30, 2022

Purity Ring Shrines

Purity Ring's Shrines Turns 10: How the Debut Laid a Masterful Foundation for the Future of Pop

July 20, 2022

j-hope jack in the box review

With Jack in the Box, j-hope Isn't Afraid to Embrace the Darkness

July 15, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Fan Chant: ENHYPEN Interview, ATEEZ EP Breakdown, and More

Menu Shop Search Sale