Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Street Racing Fast and Furious Fans “Torment” Residents in Film Locations

The franchise that taught us about family is apparently tormenting real ones

Fast and Furious Street Racing Protest Fast X neighborhood
Fast & Furious (Universal)
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 23, 2022 | 1:52pm ET

    Fast and Furious has few remaining fans living in the Los Angeles neighborhood where several of the franchise’s most popular locations are set due to its tendency to attract street racing, stunt driving, and car collisions. Residents appear prepared to protest.

    According to a report by Variety, an upcoming shoot for the series’ tenth installment, Fast X, has intensified an outcry from homeowners in the Angelino Heights neighborhood, who claim that the films present an acute threat to the area while the city overall has experienced a 27% uptick in incidents related to street racing or street takeovers over the last year. A protest against the shoot is being organized by community members and the road safety advocacy groups Street Racing Kills and Streets Are for Everyone, though the exact details are unknown. Filming at the locations, including Vin Diesels character Dominic Toretto’s house and family shop, is set to begin on Friday, August 26th.

    One letter sent to the Los Angeles City Council was shared in the report. “If this film shoot is allowed to go forward in Angelino Heights, or any part of it from F10 Productions… we will stage a huge protest and will invite many reporters and news cameras to film us protesting this film shoot all day and night,” it read. “We will hold this protest to honor the 178 people who have been killed by street racers in Los Angeles, and to shame Universal for their callous disregard for this deadly epidemic of street racing their films started and continue to promote.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Various witnesses shared that they have regularly seen drivers “practice donuts and ramp up their engines” or crash into other vehicles before “speeding away after the collision, leaving the owner to deal with the consequences.” An unnamed resident recalled having a gun pointed at him after reprimanding a street racer, and in another instance, an irate driver allegedly returned to the resident’s home and lit his garbage cans on fire. “The fact that these people can find the actual spot and then just go torment the people living there is irresponsible,” he said.

    Some neighbors note that Universal has provided stipends and annoyance fees, while the city installed barriers around one of the notable locations.

    Fast X is expected in May 2023. Two weeks into filming, five-time Fast and Furious director Justin Lin decided to leave the series, allegedly due to Diesels chronic unprofessionalism. Along with Lin’s replacement, Louis Leterrier, the new entry will add Brie Larson and Jason Mamoa to the family.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

warner bros discovery market cap savings billions $20 $3 billion

Warner Bros. Discovery Lost $20 Billion in Market Cap Trying to Cut $3 Billion in Costs

August 23, 2022

avatar re-release sci-fi james cameron movie film news restoration

Avatar Is Getting a Theatrical Re-Release in 4K

August 23, 2022

drought water restrictions flow restrictor kim kardashian kevin hart sylvester stallone california gallons

Kim Kardashian, Sylvester Stallone, Kevin Hart Accused of Massive Drought Restriction Violations

August 23, 2022

The cast of Cinderella, photo courtesy of the Walt Disney Company and Everett Collection

How Whitney Houston and Brandy's Cinderella Changed the Way We Think About Movie Musicals

August 23, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Street Racing Fast and Furious Fans "Torment" Residents in Film Locations

Menu Shop Search Sale