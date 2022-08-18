Father John Misty Stuns with Performance of “Buddy’s Rendezvous” on Kimmel: Watch

Father John Misty dropped in on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to offer a live cut of “Buddy’s Rendezvous” from his latest LP, Chloë and the Next 20th Century. Watch the performance below.

Comedian Nicole Byer introduced Father John Misty — aka Josh Tillman — to the Kimmel stage with a roar of applause from the audience. Tillman made the TV studio feel like a classic jazz club, backed by a musical ensemble that included a piano, a saxophone, and a full string quartet. Tillman, however, carried no instrument himself, allowing his robust voice to take the forefront of the timeless-sounding tune.

Mr. Tillman is in the midst of a massive world tour that stretches across North America into October, then resumes in February 2023 for a headlining European leg. He is also set to make festival appearances at Port Townsend, Washington’s THING on August 26th and Bridgeport, Connecticut’s Sound on Sound on September 24th. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

Father John Misty’s fifth album Chloë and the Next 20th Century arrived in April on the heels of singles “Q4,” “Funny Girl,” and “Goodbye Mr. Blue.” His last televised performance came in May on Fallon with his cinematic rendition of “Kiss Me (I Loved You).” More recently, Lana Del Rey released a cover of “Buddy’s Rendezvous” in June.