Fetty Wap Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Conspiracy Charge

Fetty Wap (born Willie Junior Maxwell II) pleaded guilty to a federal drug conspiracy charge carrying a minimum five-year prison sentence and a maximum of 40 years at a Long Island, New York court on Monday, August 22nd.

Appearing before US Magistrate Judge Steven Locke, the rapper — best known for his 2014 hit “Trap Queen” — pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances. Fetty Wap remains in custody while awaiting a sentencing date.

According to the New York Post, Fetty Wap’s attorney Elizabeth Macedonio wanted to make it “very, very clear” this was a “standard plea,” saying, “He is not cooperating [with federal authorities].”

Locke revoked the New Jersey native’s $500,000 bond two weeks ago and sent him to jail after prosecutors alleged Fetty Wap had violated the terms of his pretrial release by threatening to kill a man during a 2021 FaceTime call.

Fetty Wap was arrested as part of a major drug bust in October 2021 just ahead of his scheduled set at Rolling Loud New York. At the time, federal authorities accused him of being part of a “multimillion-dollar bicoastal drug distribution organization” that moved more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey between June 2019 and June 2020.