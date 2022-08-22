Fetty Wap Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Conspiracy Charge

Fetty Wap (born Willie Junior Maxwell II) pleaded guilty to a federal drug conspiracy charge carrying a minimum five-year prison sentence and a maximum of 40 years at a Long Island, New York court on Monday, August 22nd.
Appearing before US Magistrate Judge Steven Locke, the rapper — best known for his 2014 hit “Trap Queen” — pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances. Fetty Wap remains in custody while awaiting a sentencing date.
According to the New York Post, Fetty Wap’s attorney Elizabeth Macedonio wanted to make it “very, very clear” this was a “standard plea,” saying, “He is not cooperating [with federal authorities].”
Locke revoked the New Jersey native’s $500,000 bond two weeks ago and sent him to jail after prosecutors alleged Fetty Wap had violated the terms of his pretrial release by threatening to kill a man during a 2021 FaceTime call.
Fetty Wap was arrested as part of a major drug bust in October 2021 just ahead of his scheduled set at Rolling Loud New York. At the time, federal authorities accused him of being part of a “multimillion-dollar bicoastal drug distribution organization” that moved more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey between June 2019 and June 2020.
Outside of court, Fetty’s attorney says: “He is NOT cooperating. I want that to be very, very clear. This is a standard plea.”
