Frances Bean Cobain Turns 30 Years Old, Reflects on Near-Death Experience

Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, is celebrating her 30th birthday today, August 18th. In an Instagram post reflecting on the milestone, Cobain opened up about how a mid-air incident during a 2017 flight led to a change in her perspective over the past several years.

“I made it! Honestly, 20 year old Frances wasn’t sure that was going to happen,” Cobain wrote. “At the time, an intrinsic sense of deep self loathing dictated by insecurity, destructive coping mechanisms & more trauma than my body or brain knew how to handle, informed how I saw myself and the world; through a lens of resentment for being brought into a life that seemingly attracted so much chaos and the kind of pain tied to grief that felt inescapable.”

She continued, “Then, an event on a plane which brought me closer in proximity to death is ironically the event that catapulted me towards running at this lived experience with radical gratitude. I’m glad to have proven myself wrong & to have found ways to transform pain into knowledge.”

Advertisement

Related Video

After sharing a quote about self-love, Cobain went on to promise that she would continue to hold a positive outlook, writing, “Entering this new decade I hope to stay soft no matter how hardening the world can feel at times, bask in the present moment with reverence, shower the people I am lucky enough to love with more appreciation than words could ever do justice & hold space to keep learning, so the growth never stops.”

Read Cobain’s birthday Instagram post below.

Back in 2017, Cobain revealed on Instagram that she was on an Air France flight during which she saw one of the engines catch fire. Thankfully, she emerged unscathed and with a fresh point life perspective.

“I promised myself that if I made it through, that I would no longer try to escape the moments of my life,” she wrote at the time. “So I’ve entered the phase of my life where every moment is truly precious. All the mundane ‘crippling’ anxieties I once let dictate how I functioned have dissipated. I was jolted awake and awake is where I need to stay in order to live authentically.”

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Cobain broke the internet when she revealed she was in a relationship with Riley Hawk, the son of Tony Hawk and Cindy Dunbar. Based on one of the photos in her new Instagram post, the couple appears to still be together and happy.