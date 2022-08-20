Gary Busey Charged with Multiple Sexual Offenses at Horror Convention

Actor Gary Busey has been charged with multiple sexual offenses stemming from incidents that allegedly took place last weekend (August 12th-14th) at Monster-Mania Con in New Jersey.

The 78-year-old Busey was a special guest at the convention at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. According to a press release issued on Saturday (August 20th) by the Cherry Hill Police Department, Busey was charged on Friday (August 19th) with two counts of criminal sexual contact (4th degree); one count of criminal attempt / criminal sexual contact (4th degree); and one count of harassment (disorderly persons offense).

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Busey allegedly groped at least two victims, resulting in the aforementioned charges. “It was about contact,” said Cherry Hill Township Police Lt. Robert Scheunemann, adding, “It was about touching.”

The newspaper reached out to a spokesperson for Busey, as well as the convention promoter, but neither could be reached for comment.

Busey’s previous run-ins with the law include being arrested in 1995 on drug charges after taking a near-fatal overdose of cocaine at his home in Malibu, as well as two arrests on charges of spousal abuse.

Busey is best known for his Oscar-nominated title role in The Buddy Holly Story, as well as appearances in Lethal Weapon, The Firm, and Lost Highway, among other films. He also made headlines for his erratic behavior as a contestant on Celebrity Apprentice.

See the Cherry Hill Police Department’s full press release in the Instagram post below.