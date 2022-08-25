Menu
Girlpool Are Breaking Up

"We have decided to take a break from Girlpool and go our separate ways as songwriters," the duo wrote in a statement

Girlpool, photo by Alexis Gross
August 25, 2022 | 10:30am ET

    Indie duo Girlpool are breaking up and canceling most of their remaining tour dates.

    “After 9 years, we have decided to take a break from Girlpool and go our separate ways as songwriters,” the band shared in a statement. “This upcoming tour will be our last one — it will be an ode to the past, a celebration for the future, and something we will pour both of our hearts into completely. We are each other’s biggest fans and always encourage each other to stretch and evolve, whether that means it’s alongside one another or not.”

    Songwriters Harmony Tividad and Avery Tucker met as teenagers at the all-ages Los Angeles venue The Smell and began making music together in 2013. The next year Girlpool released their self-titled debut EP, and they followed that in 2015 with their first album, Before the World Was Big.

    The band signed to Anti- for their 2017 breakthrough Powerplant, and stayed on the label for 2019’s What Chaos Is Imaginary and 2022’s Forgiveness.

    In their statement, Girlpool wrote that they “had to make a tough decision to drop” 15 stops from their upcoming September and October tour. Check out the remaining dates below, and get your tickets here.

    Girlpool 2022 Tour Dates:
    09/08 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    09/09 — Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
    09/10 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
    09/22 — New York, NY @ Elsewhere
    09/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
    09/24 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat
    10/07 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
    10/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

