Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” Passes One Billion Streams on Spotify

We certainly know who they are, alright: Goo Goo Dolls’ classic 1998 hit “Iris” has officially passed one billion streams on Spotify.

Originally written for the film City of Angels, “Iris” went on to be included on Goo Goo Dolls’ sixth album, Dizzy Up the Girl. It spent 18 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 Airplay chart, and later spent several weeks on the Modern Rock, Alternative Songs, Mainstream Top 40, and Adult Top 40 charts. The track was also nominated for Record of the Year, Pop Performance by a Duo or Group, and Song of the Year at the 41st Grammy Awards.

Even if it seems a little corny, “Iris” wasn’t just a hit back in the day. That acoustic melody and those earnest “you bleed just to know you’re alive” lyrics have touched the next generation of songwriters, prompting everyone from Snail Mail and Soccer Mommy to Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers to cover the song in recent years. Billy Joel even performed the song with the band at a recent gig in Buffalo. In June 2022, it was certified seven-times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Despite the continued success of “Iris,” Goo Goo Dolls aren’t just banking on the past: Last week, the band dropped the new album Chaos in Bloom, which singer Johnny Rzeznik discussed on a recent episode of the Kyle Meredith With... podcast. The band is in the midst of their “Chaos in Bloom” North American tour; once you’ve revisited “Iris,” see all of Goo Goo Dolls’ tour dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

Goo Goo Dolls 2022 Tour Dates:

08/16 — Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion #

08/17 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap #

08/19 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center #

08/20 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater #

08/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts #

08/23 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre #

08/24 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place #

08/26 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre #

08/27 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater #

08/28 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park #

08/30 — Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre #

08/31 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory #

09/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre #

09/03 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl #

09/04 — Palo Alto, CA @ Frost Amphitheater #

09/12 — Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater #

09/13 — Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre #

09/15 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Mejer Gardens #

09/17 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre #

09/18 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion #

09/20 — Doswell, VA @ After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park #

09/21 — Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater #

09/22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE #

09/24 — Buffalo, NY @ Keybank Center #

10/28 — Eau Claire, WI @ Pablo Center At The Confluence *

10/30 — Ames, IA @ Iowa State Center – Stephens Auditorium *

10/31 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Washington Pavilion – Mary W. Sommervold Hall *

11/02 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theatre *

11/03 — Appleton, WI @ Fox Cities Performing Arts Center – Thrivent Hall *

11/05 — Rockford, IL @ Coronado Performing Arts Center *

11/06 — Fort Wayne, IN @ Embassy Theatre *

11/07 — South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center *

11/09 — Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace Theatre *

11/11 — Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts *

11/12 — Catoosa, OK @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Tulsa *

11/14 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater *

11/15 — San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts *

11/16 — Lubbock, TX @ The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences – Helen DeVitt Jones Theater *

11/18 — Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium *

11/20 — El Paso, TX @ Plaza Theatre *

# = w/ Blue October

*= w/ Whitehall