Grimes Wants to Get Elf Ears and Vampire Teeth

You can call Grimes many things, but a fashion conventionalist is not one of them. The musician is evidently fielding ways to change up her look through body modifications — elf ears and vampire teeth are top contenders.

Grimes took to Twitter Monday (August 15th) to crowdsource some cosmetic surgery ideas, as her original plan to brainstorm over the past couple of years didn’t work out: “2 years ago I made an appt with a great plastic surgeon, thought I might want to change things up by my mid 30s, but then I forgot and never thought about what I should do,” she wrote. “Any face mods y’all think would look good on me?”

Grimes went on to add that “elf ears isn’t an option” because it’s a “separate quest,” seemingly hinting that she’s been sitting on the idea for a while. By the looks of it, she’s also serious on becoming her dentist’s worst nightmare: “Also does anyone know anyone great/ safe/ reliable ppl who could do vampire teeth caps on me in Austin or LA?” she went on, because who needs Yelp when there’s Twitter? “Also, any reputable elf ear modifiers in either of these cities? (Still debating this surgery cuz cartilage doesn’t heal so it requires permanent stitches).”

Advertisement

Related Video

A few hours later, Grimes provided some further clarification: “Ps sorry if weird 2 discuss this openly, just seems unhealthy how every1 in media hides body mods, then ppl feel self conscious.”

Personally speaking, we’d put elf ears and vampire teeth on a much different playing field than, say, a butt lift or nose job — which, speaking of, is out of the question, as Grimes indicated in a response to a fan who begged she keep her sniffer as-is: “My nose is def my key feature – not changing that don’t worry.” See the tweets below.

It’s safe to assume that these hypothetical body modifications are all part of Grimes’ plan to become “post-human.” Last year, she got a full back tattoo of what she called “beautiful alien scars,” and she continued the theme in January with a matching chest piece.

2 years ago I made an appt with a great plastic surgeon, thought I might want to change things up by my mid 30s, but then I forgot and never thought about what I should do. Any face mods y’all think would look good on me? (Elf ears isn’t an option, that’s a separate quest) Advertisement — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) August 16, 2022

Also does anyone know anyone great/ safe/ reliable ppl who could do vampire teeth caps on me in Austin or la? Also, any reputable elf ear modifiers in either of these cities? (Still debating this surgery cuz cartilage doesn’t heal so it requires permanent stitches) — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) August 16, 2022

Ps sorry if weird 2 discuss this openly, just seems unhealthy how every1 in media hides body mods,then ppl feel self conscious. Im also less interested in conventional beauty (I will keep my nose) – but moreso is there anything else that wud look sick? It’s dr kao Advertisement — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) August 16, 2022