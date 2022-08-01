Guy Fieri Can’t Stop Going to Rage Against the Machine Concerts

Guy Fieri just can’t seem to get enough of seeing Rage Against the Machine live on their long-anticipated reunion tour (grab your tickets here) and who can blame him? Just days after a video of him rocking out at the July 27th Cleveland concert went viral on TikTok, the Mayor of Flavortown attended a show in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Prior to attending the first gig at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Fieri excitedly shared a video on Twitter about the “moment in history,” describing it as the culmination of a “lifelong journey” with his son Hunter. “They’re going to crush it tonight,” he added.

Fieri was spotted at that show raging to “Bombtrack” with a drink in one hand and a stogie in the other. After @ltmagnotto posted the clip to TikTok, it spread across social media and made its way back to him. While acknowledging a reposting of the video on Twitter, Fieri wrote, “The best concert ever. Until tomorrow night in Raleigh….. RAGE RULES.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Indeed, he was spotted in the crowd on July 31st singing along to “Killing in the Name” at PNC Arena and briefly put on the Jumbotron. Watch fan-shot footage of that moment below, followed by the aforementioned TikTok.

Rage Against Machine aren’t the only rock band Fieri has been seen enjoying publicly. In May 2021, the daughter of Slipknot’s drummer posted a video of him headbanging at a pre-pandemic show. His love of music extends beyond hard rock as well; earlier this year, he posted a TikTok soundtracked by none other than Phoebe Bridgers.

The remaining stops on the current North American leg of Rage’s tour are a pair of shows on August 2nd and 3rd in DC, followed by a five-night stand in New York City. After that, they’ll head over to the UK and Europe to close out the year. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Be sure to read our recaps of Rage’s set at Festival d’été de Québec and recent concert in Chicago, during which Zack de la Rocha powered through a leg injury.

The best concert ever

Until tomorrow night in Raleigh…..

RAGE RULES https://t.co/wpFi81sYwv — Mayor Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) July 30, 2022