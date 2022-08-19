Doot doola doot doo — when he wasn’t busy singing onstage with Lizzo or Shania Twain, Harry Styles’ trip to Coachella also included a catch-up with Nardwuar the Human Serviette, which you can finally watch today. The wide-spanning interview covers topics such as Styles’ affinity for Chinese food, hanging out with Joni Mitchell, making human pyramids onstage with One Direction, and more.

Of course, it’s not a Nardwuar interview without some hyper-specific gifts, and his first offering to Styles was a vinyl pressing of Elvis Presley’s single “The Girl of My Best Friend.” “’The Girl of My Best Friend’ was probably the first song I learned the words to, and I used to sing it in my bedroom when I was a kid,” Styles said as he happily accepted the present.

Nardwuar also asked Styles about the time he once visited Mitchell’s house: “She had, like, a Christmas carol singalong thing one time, and I was invited by the wonderful Brandi Carlile, and it was very fun,” the singer recalled. “I wasn’t gonna sing anything, and Brandi kind of volunteered me to sing ‘River,’ which was one of the more nervewracking moments of my life — singing ‘River’ in front of Joni Mitchell — but it was pretty special.”

Nardwuar also presented Styles with a custom guitar pedal, some One Direction merch from the boyband’s earliest years, and a mirror emblazoned with the album artwork from Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours. They also chatted about “creepy” action figures, Styles’ love for Orville Peck, parsnips, and more. Watch Nardwuar interview Styles below (doot doot).

This fall, Styles will appear in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling as well as Prime Video’s romantic drama My Policeman. He’s also just begun his “Love on Tour 2022” in support of his most recent album Harry’s House; check ticket availability over at Ticketmaster.