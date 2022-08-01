Menu
Harry Styles Covers Wolf Alice’s “No Hard Feelings” with Ellie Rowsell: Watch

While closing out the European leg of his ongoing tour in Lisbon

Wolf Alice (photo by Philip Cosores) and Harry Styles (photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
August 1, 2022 | 1:47pm ET

    Harry Styles thanked Wolf Alice for opening on the Europen leg of his “Love On Tour” (grab your tickets here) by bringing out the band’s singer Ellie Rowsell to cover their song “No Hard Feelings” in Lisbon, Portugal on Sunday, July 31st. Watch the performance below.

    The former One Direction member invited Rowsell on stage during the encore of the final date of the leg, as they stood face-to-face at microphone stands across from each other. Midway through their duet of “No Hard Feelings,” the two musicians embraced while Styles whispered something into Rowsell’s ear.

    Wolf Alice, also comprised of guitarist Joff Oddie, bassist Theo Ellis, and drummer Joel Amey, opened for Styles on 17 dates of his tour, which saw him travel through the UK, Germany, Italy, France, and more.

    “Love On Tour” is in support of Styles’ most recent album, Harry’s House. He will continue the trek with a series of multi-date residencies in cities across North America featuring a rotating cast of Blood Orange, Gabriels, Jessie Ware, and Ben Harper as openers. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

    Meanwhile, Wolf Alice will continue touring behind Blue Weekend with a string of headlining dates in the UK, Europe, and North America starting later this month; grab your tickets for those shows here.

