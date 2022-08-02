Hatebreed are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album Perseverance with a Fall 2022 US headlining tour.

Gatecreeper and Bleeding Through will support select dates, with Bodysnatcher and Dying Wish along for the full run. The outing kicks off October 27th in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and runs through November 20th in San Diego. Bleeding Through will sub for Gatecreeper for the final three dates. There are also additional shows that have yet to be announced.

Pre-sale tickets are now available for select dates, with the general on-sale beginning Friday (August 5th). Purchase tickets via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Related Video

Hatebreed’s sophomore album Perseverance was the LP that elevated them to household-name status in metal circles. Released in 2002, it marked the band’s major label debut following a record deal with Universal. Frontman Jamey Jasta and company have been going strong ever since, having released a steady flow of studio albums, with 2020’s Weight of the False Self being the most recent.

The 20th anniversary tour will follow Hatebreed’s support run for Anthrax and Black Label Society. The ongoing trek continues tonight (August 2nd) in Kansas City, Missouri, and wraps up August 28th in Philadelphia (though Hatebreed will drop from the tour following the August 26th show in Brooklyn, New York). Get tickets here.

Below you can see the full list of dates for Hatebreed’s Perseverance 20th anniversary tour.

Hatebreed’s Fall 2022 US Tour Dates:

10/27 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27 #

10/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre #

11/04 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s #

11/05 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom #

11/07 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

11/09 – Lubbock, TX @ Jake’s Sports Cafe #

11/10 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater #

11/12 – Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater #

11/14 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater #

11/15 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox #

11/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom *

11/19 – Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues *

11/20 – San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues *

Advertisement

# = w/ Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher and Dying Wish

* = w/ Bleeding Through, Bodysnatcher and Dying Wish