Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Hatebreed Announce Perseverance 20th Anniversary 2022 US Tour

Gatecreeper, Bleeding Through, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish will support select dates

hatebreed perseverance 20th anniversary tour
Hatebreed, via Atom Splitter PR
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 2, 2022 | 2:02pm ET

    Hatebreed are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album Perseverance with a Fall 2022 US headlining tour.

    Gatecreeper and Bleeding Through will support select dates, with Bodysnatcher and Dying Wish along for the full run. The outing kicks off October 27th in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and runs through November 20th in San Diego. Bleeding Through will sub for Gatecreeper for the final three dates. There are also additional shows that have yet to be announced.

    Pre-sale tickets are now available for select dates, with the general on-sale beginning Friday (August 5th). Purchase tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Hatebreed’s sophomore album Perseverance was the LP that elevated them to household-name status in metal circles. Released in 2002, it marked the band’s major label debut following a record deal with Universal. Frontman Jamey Jasta and company have been going strong ever since, having released a steady flow of studio albums, with 2020’s Weight of the False Self being the most recent.

    Anthrax Black Label Society tour
     Editor's Pick
    Anthrax and Black Label Society Announce Co-Headlining 2022 North American Tour

    The 20th anniversary tour will follow Hatebreed’s support run for Anthrax and Black Label Society. The ongoing trek continues tonight (August 2nd) in Kansas City, Missouri, and wraps up August 28th in Philadelphia (though Hatebreed will drop from the tour following the August 26th show in Brooklyn, New York). Get tickets here.

    Below you can see the full list of dates for Hatebreed’s Perseverance 20th anniversary tour.

    Hatebreed’s Fall 2022 US Tour Dates:
    10/27 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27 #
    10/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre #
    11/04 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s #
    11/05 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom #
    11/07 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #
    11/09 – Lubbock, TX @ Jake’s Sports Cafe #
    11/10 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater #
    11/12 – Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater #
    11/14 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater #
    11/15 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox #
    11/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom *
    11/19 – Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues *
    11/20 – San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues *

    Advertisement

    # = w/ Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher and Dying Wish
    * = w/ Bleeding Through, Bodysnatcher and Dying Wish

    Hatebreed 2022 Fall tour poster

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

steve lacy give you the world tour us dates tickets schedule

Steve Lacy Announces "Give You the World" North American 2022 Tour Dates

August 2, 2022

the bronx fall 2022 north american tour

The Bronx Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour, Including Co-Headlining Run with The Chats

August 2, 2022

carly rae jepsen the loneliest time announces new album pop music news artwork cover pre order

Carly Rae Jepsen Announces New Album The Loneliest Time

August 2, 2022

james acaster tour hecklers welcome comedy stand up dates tickets schedule

James Acaster Announces 2022 "Hecklers Welcome Tour"

August 2, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Hatebreed Announce Perseverance 20th Anniversary 2022 US Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale