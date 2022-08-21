HBO Shares New Teaser for The Weeknd’s Upcoming Drama Series The Idol: Watch

HBO has shared another teaser for The Idol, the upcoming series from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and The Weeknd. The pop star also appears in the show as a self-help guru who pursues a relationship with a rising pop star, played by Lily-Rose Depp.

While this preview doesn’t explain much in terms of the show’s plot, Euphoria fans will easily pick up on Levinson’s vivid, high-drama style (and the omnipresence of sex). In the clip, we see bits and pieces of Depp’s character’s lavish Hollywood lifestyle — namely a nightclub that appears to be a central aspect of the show’s plot.

Perhaps even more exciting are some of the new cast members who are revealed in the trailer. Considering The Idol centers around a pop star, it’s not too surprising that a few real-life musicians are in the show’s cast; along with The Weeknd and Troye Sivan, and Jennie of BLACKPINK, Moses Sumney has also made the transition from the recording studio to the screen. Other new cast additions include Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Hank Azaria, and Mike Dean.

The Weeknd made his acting debut in 2019’s Uncut Gems; since then, he’s appeared in an episode he co-wrote of American Dad! and voiced three characters in the 200th episode of Robot Chicken. He’s also designing a haunted house for Universal Studios based on his 2020 album After Hours.