HBO Max Offers 30% Discount on Annual Subscriptions

HBO Max is temporarily marking down the “premium” attached to its premium content with a new 30% discount for annual subscription plans. The incentive is likely an effort to attract and retain viewers while the streaming service undergoes a massive overhaul by its newly-formed parent company Warner Bros. Discovery in preparation for an eventual merger with Discovery+.

According to Variety, the new offering prices an HBO Max yearly plan with no ads at $104.99 (normally $149.99), while the ad-included tier adds up to $69.99 (normally $99.99). That’s a 30% markdown from the previous rate, and it also adds up to 42% savings in comparison to HBO Max’s monthly payment structure. The deal will be available until October 30th.

The bargain does come with its conditions, though. The deal is limited to new and returning customers in the US, and it only applies to the first year of an HBO Max subscription. Each discounted subscription will then auto-renew the annual plan selected at its current market price. Interested and eligible customers can sign up via the HBO Max website or through subscription providers like Amazon, Apple, Google Play, and Roku.

The new strategy is a clear attempt by HBO Max to stabilize its subscriber base after experiencing severe growing pains while getting completely reconstructed by Warner Bros. Discovery. In August, this process included the unceremonious removal of dozens of HBO Max’s original series and movies such as Vinyl and Camping, and An American Pickle, as well as Warner Bros. Discovery’s decision to scrap the fully-filmed Batgirl movie as part of a tax write-down scheme.

The streaming service will apparently lose another 36 titles this week (see the list below), which Variety says will allow Warner Bros. Discovery to save money on residuals.

The final product, a still-untitled service with properties from both HBO Max and Discovery+, is expected to launch in Summer 2023.

HBO Max Originals

“12 Dates of Christmas”

“About Last Night”

“Aquaman: King of Atlantis”

“Close Enough”

“Ellen’s Next Great Designer”

“Esme & Roy”

“The Fungies!”

“Generation Hustle”

“Generation”

“Infinity Train”

“Little Ellen”

“My Mom, Your Dad”

“Odo”

“Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness”

“Summer Camp Island”

“The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo”

“The Runaway Bunny”

“Theodosia”

“Tig n’ Seek”

“Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs”

HBO Originals

“My Dinner with Herve”

“Share”

Cartoon Network

“Dodo”

“Elliott From Earth”

“Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart”

“Mighty Magiswords”

“OK K.O.! – Let’s Be Heroes”

“Uncle Grandpa”

“Victor and Valentino”

Acquired Titles

“Detention Adventure”

“Messy Goes to Okido”

“Mia’s Magic Playground”

“The Ollie & Moon Show”

“Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures”

“Make It Big, Make It Small”

“Squish”