Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

HBO Max Removes Over 200 Classic Sesame Street Episodes

Just 29 episodes pre-dating the show's 39th season remain

Sesame Street
Sesame Street (HBO Max)
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 19, 2022 | 11:09am ET

    In an apparent bid to save money on residuals, Warner Bros. Discovery has been removing content from HBO Max. The process began earlier this month with the unceremonious removal of dozens of HBO Max original series and movies such as Vinyl and Camping, and An American Pickle; earlier this week, another 36 titles disappeared from the platform.

    Now, in an especially egregious affront to parents of young children, WBD has removed over 200 classic Sesame Street episodes from HBO Max’s library, without warning. HBO Max became the exclusive home of Sesame Street in 2019; in addition to producing new episodes, the streamer hosts the show’s 50-plus-year library.

    But as Tough Pigs points out, as of Friday morning, HBO Max’s Sesame Street archive is suddenly barren. Of the 250 episodes from the first show’s 38 seasons that were previously available, only 29 remain.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Also no longer available is the short-lived Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, which ran for two seasons between 2020 and 2021.

    WBD previously attributed the removal of HBO Max content as part of a massive overhaul in preparation for an eventual merger with Discovery+. “As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and discovery+,” a statement read. “That will include the removal of some content from both platforms.” However, Variety reports that such moves are actually part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s cost cutting measures (upon the merger of the two companies, CEO David Zaslav promised to cut $3 billion in expenses).

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

robert plant on led zeppelin reunion 2022

Robert Plant: Led Zeppelin Reunion Wouldn't "Really Satisfy My Need to Be Stimulated"

August 19, 2022

pj harvey leonard cohen cover who by fire

PJ Harvey Shares Eerie Cover of Leonard Cohen's "Who by Fire": Stream

August 19, 2022

Harry Styles Talks Joni Mitchell, Elvis, and Old One Direction Merch in Nardwuar Interview: Watch

August 19, 2022

Demi Lovato Mac Miller survivor's guilt dead friends

Demi Lovato Addresses "Survivor's Guilt" Over Mac Miller's Death on New Song "DEAD FRIENDS": Stream

August 19, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

HBO Max Removes Over 200 Classic Sesame Street Episodes

Menu Shop Search Sale