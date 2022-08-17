Zac Efron Has More Beer Than Brains in Trailer for The Greatest Beer Run Ever: Watch

The Vietnam War was not known for an excess of intellectualism, and Zac Efron’s character definitely has more beer than brains in the new trailer for The Greatest Beer Run Ever. It premieres September 30th in theaters and on Apple TV+.

This retelling of a true story stars Efron as John “Chickie” Donohue, a Marine Corps veteran who in 1967 decided to support the troops in Vietnam by bringing them some well-shaken lukewarm brewskies. The trailer shows the moment of inspiration inebriation when he reached the decision in a bar in New York.

As anti-war protestors march across a black-and-white television, the barkeep, played by Bill Murray, moans, “Do these protestors not know that our soldiers see that on TV? I’d like to go over to Vietnam, track down all the boys from the neighborhood, and give them a beer.”

“I could do that,” Chickie announces. His reasoning is simple: “Everyone is doing something. I’m doing nothing.” He doesn’t have much going on, his dad thinks he’s a loser, and he’s looking for purpose in life. Why not support the troops in person?

To the surprise of no one except Chickie, this proves to be incredibly difficult. But he gets some help in the form of Coates (Russell Crowe), a wartime photographer. “Smuggling beer into a war zone?” he sighs. “That’s not the smartest thing I’ve ever heard of. It’s certainly not the worst, either.”

The Greatest Beer Run Ever is based on the book of the same name by Chickie Donohue and Joanna Molloy. The film is directed by Peter Farrelly in his follow-up to the Oscar-winning Green Book. Check out the trailer below.

Earlier this year, Efron starred in a remake of Stephen King’s Firestarter.