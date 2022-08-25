Home Alone Actor Devin Ratray Under Investigation for Sexual Assault

Warning: The following article contains potentially triggering material relating to sexual assault and violence. If you are a victim of sexual assault, call RAINN at 1-800-656-4673.

Devin Ratray, the actor best known for playing Buzz McCallister in the Home Alone franchise, is under investigation for an alleged rape in New York City.

The 45-year-old actor was arrested in December 2021 on domestic violence charges stemming from an unrelated incident involving his then-girlfriend. According to CNN, news of Ratray’s arrest prompted Lisa Smith to contact prosecutors in New York about a police report she initially filed in 2017, accusing Ratray of sexual assault.

In an interview with CNN, Smith says she had been friends with Ratray for 15 years prior to the alleged assault, which took place on September 21st, 2017. Smith claims on that night, she went out drinking with Ratray and several other friends. The group ended their evening at Ratray’s apartment, where they had a final drink. However, Smith recalls Ratray being adamant about her using a specific glass, which she now believes was spiked. She says she soon became exhausted and ended up falling asleep on Ratray’s couch — only to awake to find Ratray allegedly raping her.

Smith says she was initially reluctant to contact police based on a previous negative experience she had with the NYPD over a different sexual assault case. However, she ultimately filed a police report in November 2017. But the case was never pursued, as the interviewing officer mistakenly checked a box saying that Smith wanted to remain anonymous and did not wish to prosecute.

CNN confirmed Smith’s allegations with several of her friends, who she told about the incident in its immediate aftermath. The news organization also reviewed text message correspondence corroborating the timeline of events, as well as the initial police report.

After getting back in touch with the NYPD earlier this year, Smith met with a prosecutor from the Sex Crimes Unit at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, who apologized for the way her case had been handled. The DA’s office has since reopened the case and been in touch with Smith and other witnesses.

For his part, Ratray denied the allegations in an interview with CNN. The actor confirmed that he spent the evening with Smith, but said, “We did not have sex.”

Last year, Ratray reprised his character Buzz McCallister in the Disney+ film, Home Sweet Home Alone.