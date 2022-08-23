Hoobastank and Lit Announce Fall 2022 Co-Headlining Tour

Hoobastank and Lit are teaming up for the “Tried-N-True” tour this fall with support from Alien Ant Farm and Kristopher Roe of The Ataris.

The trek kicks off in Nashville on October 14th and stretches across the East Coast to hit Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and the Carolinas before settling in Florida for four nights to close out the month. They embark to Texas for a final six-night stint starting on November 2nd in Goliad and wrapping on November 8th in Cedar Park. See the full itinerary below.

An Artist pre-sale is open from now until Thursday, August 25th at 10:00 p.m. local time with access provided via Hoobastank’s and Lit’s respective websites (use code TNT2022). General public tickets and VIP packages will then be available starting Friday, August 26th at 10:00 a.m. local time. The “Tried-N-True VIP Meet & Greet Experience” will allow fans to join in a pre-show hang and snap a photo with members of Hoobastank, Lit, and Alien Ant Farm. It also includes swag like one VIP exclusive autographed tour poster and one VIP exclusive merchandise item as well as priority entry into the venue. Claim your seats via Ticketmaster.

In November 2021, Hoobastank reached the 20th anniversary of their 2001 self-titled album, which hosted their breakout single “Crawling In The Dark.” Prior to the celebration, bandmates Doug Robb and Dan Estrin spoke about its legacy in an interview on Kyle Meredith With… The band released their most recent album, Push Pull, in 2018.

Meanwhile, Lit dropped their seventh album Tastes Like Gold in June behind the singles “Yeah Yeah Yeah” and “Mouth Shut,” which features No Doubt drummer Adrian Young.

Hoobastank & Lit 2022 Tour Dates:

10/14 – Nashville, TN @ SkyDeck *

10/15 – High Point, NC @ Ziggy’s Outdoor *

10/16 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest Café ^

10/18 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo PAC *

10/20 – Greenville, SC @ Peace Concert Hall *

10/22 – Sugar Hill, GA @ City Event *

10/23 – Wilmington, NC @ Surf’s Up *

10/26 – Tampa, FL @ Ritz Ybor *

10/27 – Ocala, FL @ Reilly Arts Center *

10/28 – Fort Myers, FL @ The Ranch *

10/29 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center For The Performing Arts *

11/02 – Goliad, TX @ Schroeder Hall *

11/03 – Cypress, TX @ Frio Hill Country *

11/04 – New Braunfels, TX @ Texas Ski Ranch *

11/05 – Carrollton, TX @ Festival at The Switchyard

11/06 – Odessa, TX @ The Ector Theatre *

11/08 – Cedar Park, TX @ The Haute Spot *

+ = w/ Alien Ant Farm and Kristopher Roe of The Ataris

^ = w/ Kristopher Roe of The Ataris