How to Get Tickets to ATEEZ’s 2022 Tour

ATEEZ are returning to North America in late 2022 after a wildly successful arena tour that saw the K-pop group clear out tickets for two nights at Los Angeles’ The Forum in January. The eight-piece will next embark on another global trek, dubbed “ATEEZ WORLD TOUR THE FELLOWSHIP : BREAK THE WALL,” to showcase their newest era introduced on July’s THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT.

Check for tickets here, and read on for dates and details for the upcoming tour.

What Is ATEEZ’s Next Tour?

“ATEEZ WORLD TOUR THE FELLOWSHIP : BREAK THE WALL” kicks off in Seoul, South Korea for two nights on October 29th-30th. The tour then jets to North America for a double-header in Anaheim, California on November 7th-8th, followed by stops in Phoenix on November 10th, Fort Worth, Texas on November 16th, and Chicago on November 19th. On the East Coast, the group will play Atlanta on November 22nd and two nights in Newark, New Jersey on November 27th-28th. Their lone Canadian show will take place in Hamilton, Ontario on December 2nd. The tour is scheduled to wrap with two nights in Chiba, Japan on December 11th-12th. Venue details have not yet been shared.

Who Is Opening for ATEEZ on Tour?

Advertisement

Related Video

There have been no announcements yet regarding tour support for ATEEZ’s “WORLD TOUR THE FELLOWSHIP : BREAK THE WALL.” That’s no problem for the group though, who were noted in an interview with Consequence to have performed for three hours alone at the Forum shows in January 2022.

How Can I Get Tickets for ATEEZ’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets are not currently listed for pre-sale or general public access. Keep checking for updates and announcements, and grab your seats when available for purchase via Ticketmaster.

What Are ATEEZ’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See ATEEZ’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming shows here.

Advertisement

ATEEZ 2022 Tour Dates:

10/29 – Seoul, KR @ TBD

10/30 – Seoul, KR @ TBD

11/07 – Anaheim, CA @ TBD

11/08 – Anaheim, CA @ TBD

11/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ TBD

11/16 – Fort Worth, TX @ TBD

11/19 – Chicago, IL @ TBD

11/22 – Atlanta, GA @ TBD

11/27 – Newark, NJ @ TBD

11/28 – Newark, NJ @ TBD

12/02 – Hamilton, ON @ TBD

12/11 – Chiba, JP @ TBD

12/12 – Chiba, JP @ TBD