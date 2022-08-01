Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to ATEEZ’s 2022 Tour

The late 2022 tour hits North America, South Korea, and Japan

ATEEZ tickets tour dates 2022
ATEEZ, photo courtesy of KQ ENTERTAINMENT
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 1, 2022 | 3:48pm ET

    ATEEZ are returning to North America in late 2022 after a wildly successful arena tour that saw the K-pop group clear out tickets for two nights at Los Angeles’ The Forum in January. The eight-piece will next embark on another global trek, dubbed “ATEEZ WORLD TOUR THE FELLOWSHIP : BREAK THE WALL,” to showcase their newest era introduced on July’s THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT.

    Check for tickets here, and read on for dates and details for the upcoming tour.

    What Is ATEEZ’s Next Tour?

    “ATEEZ WORLD TOUR THE FELLOWSHIP : BREAK THE WALL” kicks off in Seoul, South Korea for two nights on October 29th-30th. The tour then jets to North America for a double-header in Anaheim, California on November 7th-8th, followed by stops in Phoenix on November 10th, Fort Worth, Texas on November 16th, and Chicago on November 19th. On the East Coast, the group will play Atlanta on November 22nd and two nights in Newark, New Jersey on November 27th-28th. Their lone Canadian show will take place in Hamilton, Ontario on December 2nd. The tour is scheduled to wrap with two nights in Chiba, Japan on December 11th-12th. Venue details have not yet been shared.

    Who Is Opening for ATEEZ on Tour?

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    There have been no announcements yet regarding tour support for ATEEZ’s “WORLD TOUR THE FELLOWSHIP : BREAK THE WALL.” That’s no problem for the group though, who were noted in an interview with Consequence to have performed for three hours alone at the Forum shows in January 2022.

    How Can I Get Tickets for ATEEZ’s 2023 Tour?

    Tickets are not currently listed for pre-sale or general public access. Keep checking for updates and announcements, and grab your seats when available for purchase via Ticketmaster.

    What Are ATEEZ’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See ATEEZ’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming shows here.

    Advertisement

    ATEEZ 2022 Tour Dates:
    10/29 Seoul, KR @ TBD
    10/30 Seoul, KR @ TBD
    11/07 Anaheim, CA @ TBD
    11/08 Anaheim, CA @ TBD
    11/10 Phoenix, AZ @ TBD
    11/16 Fort Worth, TX @ TBD
    11/19 Chicago, IL @ TBD
    11/22 Atlanta, GA @ TBD
    11/27 Newark, NJ @ TBD
    11/28 Newark, NJ @ TBD
    12/02 Hamilton, ON @ TBD
    12/11 Chiba, JP @ TBD
    12/12 Chiba, JP @ TBD

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

John Cale Remembers 1970s Manhattan with New Single "Night Crawling": Stream

August 1, 2022

travis scott las vegas residency road to utopia zoul nightclub resort worlds dates tickets hip hop

Travis Scott Announces "Road to Utopia" Las Vegas Residency

August 1, 2022

OFF! album tour single

Punk Supergroup OFF! Announce New Album and 2022 Tour, Unleash "War Above Los Angeles": Stream

July 27, 2022

pinkshift fall 2022 north american tour dates

Pinkshift Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour

July 27, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to ATEEZ's 2022 Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale