Coldplay have been making the rounds on their ongoing “Music of the Spheres World Tour” since spring 2022 with over four million tickets sold, but they’re just getting started with a new slate of tour dates coming in 2023.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Coldplay’s Next Tour?

The band’s ongoing world tour has taken them nearly around the entire globe already, but they still have legs in South America and Europe ahead while also hinting at future dates in North America and southeast Asia as well.

Coldplay’s next run kicks off at Brazil’s Rock in Rio on September 10th, followed by two double-headers in Lima, Peru and Bogota, Colombia. They then stop for a four nights in Santiago, Chile and two headlining shows back in Rio. On October 15th, the band begins a six-night stint in Sao Paulo, Brazil followed by a whopping ten shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The final performance also wraps their South American circuit on November 8th.

The tour resumes in 2023 in Coimbra, Portugal on May 17th. They’ll play two nights in Barcelona, two nights in Manchester, and their final scheduled UK date in Cardiff on June 6th. They will also stop for back-to-back performances in Milan, Italy; Copenhagen, Denmark; Gothenburg, Sweden; and the two-show closer in Amsterdam between July 15th-16th.

Who Is Opening for Coldplay on Tour?

There’s been no shortage of star power on the “Music of the Spheres World Tour.” Surprise guest appearances so far have included Bruce Springsteen, Kylie Minogue, Kelly Rowland, Lupe Fiasco, Craig David, Natalie Imbruglia, Stormzy, and in one night at Wembley, Steve Coogan as Alan Partridge, Jacob Collier, Nicole Lawrence, and Simon Pegg.

Beyond the stream of shock stage entrances, fans are guaranteed to see either Camila Cabello and H.E.R. in the supporting slot on select dates this fall. There’s been no confirmation on openers for the 2023 legs, but it seems the band has a whole “Sky Full of Stars” to pick from.

How Can I Get Tickets for Coldplay’s “Music of the Spheres World Tour”?

Coldplay tickets for their ongoing world tour are open to fans for nearly every date. General public tickets for the newly announced UK/European shows will go on-sale Thursday, August 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time.



What Are Coldplay’s “Music of the Spheres World Tour” Dates?

See Coldplay's full list of tour dates below

Coldplay 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

08/23 – Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park Stadium (Tix)

08/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park Stadium (Tix)

09/10 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Rock in Rio

09/13 – Lima, PE @ Estadio Nacional

09/14 – Lima, PE @ Estadio Nacional

09/16 – Bogota, CO @ Estadio El Campín

09/17 – Bogota, CO @ Estadio El Campín

09/20 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional

09/21 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional

09/23 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional

09/24 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional

10/11 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Estadio Nilton Stantos Engenhao

10/12 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Estadio Nilton Stantos Engenhao

10/15 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

10/16 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

10/18 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

10/19 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

10/21 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

10/22 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

10/25 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

10/26 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

10/28 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

10/29 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

11/01 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

11/02 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

11/04 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

11/05 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

11/07 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

11/08 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

05/17 – Coimbra, PT @ Estádio Cidade de Coimbra (Tix)

05/24 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys (Tix)

05/25 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys (Tix)

05/31 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium (Tix)

06/01 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium (Tix)

06/06 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium (Tix)

06/21 – Naples, IT @ Stadio Diego Armando Maradona (Tix)

06/25 – Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro (Tix)

06/26 – Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro (Tix)

07/01 – Zurich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund (Tix)

07/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken (Tix)

07/06 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken (Tix)

07/08 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi (Tix)

07/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi (Tix)

07/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA (Tix)

07/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA (Tix)