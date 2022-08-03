Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to Gabriel Iglesias’ 2022 Tour

The comedy circuit runs into 2023

Gabriel Iglesias tickets fluffy 2022 tour comedy dodger stadium
Gabriel Iglesias, photo courtesy of artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 3, 2022 | 12:31pm ET

    Gabriel Iglesias is set to hit the road again for his appropriately titled circuit, “Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias Back On Tour,” so if you weren’t one of the 56,000 fans who grabbed tickets to the comedian’s sold-out Dodger Stadium show earlier this year, you’ll have plenty of chances to catch his headlining set with a whole new list of dates announced.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Gabriel Iglesias’ Next Tour?

    Iglesias’ ongoing trek will resume in Verona, New York on August 5th, then spend the majority of August in the Midwest between Minnesota, Ohio, Indiana, and Oklahoma. He plays two nights in Santa Ynez, California on August 26th-27th, then opens the next month with a series of two-a-day’s in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on September 2nd, Atlantic City, New Jersey on September 3rd, and Mashantucket, Connecticut on September 4th. He headlines a four-night stint at The Mirage in Las Vegas between September 15th-18th and closes out the month in Honolulu on September 24th.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    On October 1st, Iglesias will perform on Long Island at UBS Arena, then jet south for four nights in Texas between Corpus Christi, Austin, San Antonio, and Wichita Falls. He’ll head north to Fort Wayne, Indiana on October 13th, then stop in Pennsylvania for three nights between October 14th-16th. He will return to the stage a little over a week later in Reno, Nevada on October 28th and finally put a button on the month at Harrah’s Laughlin in Nevada on October 29th.

    Iglesias will call curtains on 2022 after another four-night run at The Mirage in Las Vegas from December 27th-30th, then he’ll relaunch in 2023 with three shows at California’s Agua Caliente Casino on May 4th-6th.

    Who Is Opening for Gabriel Iglesias on Tour?

    There are no openers or supporting acts listed for the “Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias Back On Tour” itinerary.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Gabriel Iglesias’ 2022 Tour?

    Advertisement

    Tickets to several dates on Iglesias’ tour are on-sale now, while tickets to a string of newly announced shows go on-sale via an artist pre-sale and Platinum seating pre-sale starting Wednesday, August 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time. A venue pre-sale for select dates opens on Thursday, August 4th at 10:00 a.m. local (use code APPLAUSE), while general public tickets follow on Friday, August 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

    Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    What Are Gabriel Iglesias’ 2022 Tour Dates?

    See Gabriel Iglesias’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming shows here.

    Gabriel Iglesias 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    08/05 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center
    08/06 – Welch, MN  @ Treasure Island Ampitheater
    08/12 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Center Stage Northfield Park (Early show)
    08/12 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Center Stage Northfield Park (Late show)
    08/13 – Hammond, IN @ The Venue at Horseshoe Casino (Early show)
    08/13 – Hammond, IN @ The Venue at Horseshoe Casino (Late show)
    08/18 – Tulsa, OK @ The Cove at River Spirit Casino
    08/20 – Kettering, OH @  Fraze Pavilion
    08/26 – Santa Ynez, CA @ Chumash Casino
    08/27 – Santa Ynez, CA @ Chumash Casino
    09/02 Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center (Early show)
    09/02 Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center (Late show)
    09/03 Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Casino Event Center (Early show)
    09/03 Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Casino Event Center (Late show)
    09/04 Mashantucket, CT @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino (Early show)
    09/04 – Mashantucket, CT @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino (Late show)
    09/10 – Lampe, MO @ Black Oak Amphitheater
    09/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Mirage
    09/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Mirage
    09/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Mirage
    09/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Mirage
    09/23 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Center
    09/24 – Honolulu, HI @ Blaisdell Arena
    10/01 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena at Belmont Park
    10/06 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center Arena
    10/07 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    10/08 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
    10/09 – Wichita Falls, TX @ Kay Yeager Coliseum
    10/13 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
    10/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center
    10/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center
    10/16 – Reading, PA @ The Santander Arena
    10/28 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort
    10/29 – Laughlin, NV @ Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at Harrah’s Laughlin
    12/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Mirage
    12/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Mirage
    12/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Mirage
    12/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Mirage
    05/04/2023 Rancho Mirage, CA @ Agua Caliente Casino
    05/05/2023 Rancho Mirage, CA @ Agua Caliente Casino
    05/06/2023 Rancho Mirage, CA @ Agua Caliente Casino

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

steve lacy give you the world tour us dates tickets schedule

Steve Lacy Announces "Give You the World" North American 2022 Tour Dates

August 2, 2022

the bronx fall 2022 north american tour

The Bronx Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour, Including Co-Headlining Run with The Chats

August 2, 2022

hatebreed perseverance 20th anniversary tour

Hatebreed Announce Perseverance 20th Anniversary 2022 US Tour

August 2, 2022

carly rae jepsen the loneliest time announces new album pop music news artwork cover pre order

Carly Rae Jepsen Announces New Album The Loneliest Time

August 2, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to Gabriel Iglesias' 2022 Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale