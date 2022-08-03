How to Get Tickets to Gabriel Iglesias’ 2022 Tour

Gabriel Iglesias is set to hit the road again for his appropriately titled circuit, “Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias Back On Tour,” so if you weren’t one of the 56,000 fans who grabbed tickets to the comedian’s sold-out Dodger Stadium show earlier this year, you’ll have plenty of chances to catch his headlining set with a whole new list of dates announced.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Gabriel Iglesias’ Next Tour?

Iglesias’ ongoing trek will resume in Verona, New York on August 5th, then spend the majority of August in the Midwest between Minnesota, Ohio, Indiana, and Oklahoma. He plays two nights in Santa Ynez, California on August 26th-27th, then opens the next month with a series of two-a-day’s in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on September 2nd, Atlantic City, New Jersey on September 3rd, and Mashantucket, Connecticut on September 4th. He headlines a four-night stint at The Mirage in Las Vegas between September 15th-18th and closes out the month in Honolulu on September 24th.

Advertisement

Related Video

On October 1st, Iglesias will perform on Long Island at UBS Arena, then jet south for four nights in Texas between Corpus Christi, Austin, San Antonio, and Wichita Falls. He’ll head north to Fort Wayne, Indiana on October 13th, then stop in Pennsylvania for three nights between October 14th-16th. He will return to the stage a little over a week later in Reno, Nevada on October 28th and finally put a button on the month at Harrah’s Laughlin in Nevada on October 29th.

Iglesias will call curtains on 2022 after another four-night run at The Mirage in Las Vegas from December 27th-30th, then he’ll relaunch in 2023 with three shows at California’s Agua Caliente Casino on May 4th-6th.

Who Is Opening for Gabriel Iglesias on Tour?

There are no openers or supporting acts listed for the “Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias Back On Tour” itinerary.

How Can I Get Tickets for Gabriel Iglesias’ 2022 Tour?

Advertisement

Tickets to several dates on Iglesias’ tour are on-sale now, while tickets to a string of newly announced shows go on-sale via an artist pre-sale and Platinum seating pre-sale starting Wednesday, August 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time. A venue pre-sale for select dates opens on Thursday, August 4th at 10:00 a.m. local (use code APPLAUSE), while general public tickets follow on Friday, August 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are Gabriel Iglesias’ 2022 Tour Dates?

See Gabriel Iglesias’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming shows here.

Gabriel Iglesias 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

08/05 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center

08/06 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Ampitheater

08/12 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Center Stage Northfield Park (Early show)

08/12 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Center Stage Northfield Park (Late show)

08/13 – Hammond, IN @ The Venue at Horseshoe Casino (Early show)

08/13 – Hammond, IN @ The Venue at Horseshoe Casino (Late show)

08/18 – Tulsa, OK @ The Cove at River Spirit Casino

08/20 – Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion

08/26 – Santa Ynez, CA @ Chumash Casino

08/27 – Santa Ynez, CA @ Chumash Casino

09/02 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center (Early show)

09/02 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center (Late show)

09/03 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Casino Event Center (Early show)

09/03 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Casino Event Center (Late show)

09/04 – Mashantucket, CT @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino (Early show)

09/04 – Mashantucket, CT @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino (Late show)

09/10 – Lampe, MO @ Black Oak Amphitheater

09/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Mirage

09/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Mirage

09/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Mirage

09/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Mirage

09/23 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Center

09/24 – Honolulu, HI @ Blaisdell Arena

10/01 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena at Belmont Park

10/06 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center Arena

10/07 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/08 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

10/09 – Wichita Falls, TX @ Kay Yeager Coliseum

10/13 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

10/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center

10/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center

10/16 – Reading, PA @ The Santander Arena

10/28 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort

10/29 – Laughlin, NV @ Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at Harrah’s Laughlin

12/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Mirage

12/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Mirage

12/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Mirage

12/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Mirage

05/04/2023 – Rancho Mirage, CA @ Agua Caliente Casino

05/05/2023 – Rancho Mirage, CA @ Agua Caliente Casino

05/06/2023 – Rancho Mirage, CA @ Agua Caliente Casino