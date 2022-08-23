Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to Muse’s 2022-2023 Tour

A limited theater run precedes 2023 summer stadium shows

Muse Tickets Tour 2022 Dates Will of the People
Muse, photo by Nick Fincher
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 23, 2022 | 4:32pm ET

    Muse are following the Will of the People by announcing a string of UK stadium shows on top of a planned North American and European theater run. The band’s “Will of the People Tour” now extends all the way into summer 2023.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Muse’s Next Tour?

    The seven-date stretch of underplay theater performances begins at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on October 4th, followed by North American stops in Chicago on October 11th, Toronto on October 14th, and New York City’s Beacon Theater on October 16th. The tour then hops over the Atlantic to Amsterdam on October 23rd, Paris on October 25th, and the closer in Milan, Italy on October 26th.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The “Will of the People Tour” resumes for a UK stadium leg on May 27th, 2023 in Plymouth near the band’s hometown of Teignmouth. They’ll play Huddersfield on June 20th, Glasgow on June 23rd, and wrap their last scheduled performance in Milton Keynes on June 25th.

    Who Is Opening for Muse on Tour?

    No openers have been confirmed for Muse’s 2022 theater run, but they will be supported by Royal Blood on the majority of their 2023 dates.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Muse’s 2022-2023 Tour?

    Muse tickets for their fall theater run are on-sale now. For European concert-goers, first access to pre-sale tickets to the new 2023 dates will go to fans who pre-ordered Will of the People, with their pre-sale beginning Thursday, August 25th at 9:00 a.m. local time. General public tickets will follow on Friday, August 26th at 9:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    What Are Muse’s 2022-2023 Tour?

    Advertisement

    See Muse’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

    Muse 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    09/08 – Vigo, ES @ Xacobeo Festival
    09/10 – Malaga, ES @ Andalucía Big Festival
    09/13 – Cologne, DE @ Telekom Street Gigs at Digital X
    10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
    10/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
    10/11 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theater
    10/14 – Toronto, ON @ The History
    10/16 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater
    10/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Theatre Carre
    10/25 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
    10/26 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
    10/28 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast
    05/27– Plymouth, UK @ Home Park (Tix)
    06/20– Huddersfield, UK @ John Smith’s Stadium (Tix)
    06/23– Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park (Tix)
    06/25 – Milton Keynes, UK @ The National Bowl (Tix)

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Hoobastank Lit Tour 2022 Tried N True tickets Kristopher Roe The Ataris Alien Ant Farm dates

Hoobastank and Lit Announce Fall 2022 Co-Headlining Tour

August 23, 2022

katatonia fall 2022 tour

Katatonia Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour

August 23, 2022

jinjer 2022 tour

Ukrainian Metal Band Jinjer Announce Fall 2022 US Tour with P.O.D.

August 23, 2022

Coldplay tickets Music of the Spheres world tour dates 2022 2023

How to Get Tickets to Coldplay's 2023 "Music of the Spheres World Tour"

August 22, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to Muse's 2022-2023 Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale