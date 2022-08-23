Muse are following the Will of the People by announcing a string of UK stadium shows on top of a planned North American and European theater run. The band’s “Will of the People Tour” now extends all the way into summer 2023.

What Is Muse’s Next Tour?

The seven-date stretch of underplay theater performances begins at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on October 4th, followed by North American stops in Chicago on October 11th, Toronto on October 14th, and New York City’s Beacon Theater on October 16th. The tour then hops over the Atlantic to Amsterdam on October 23rd, Paris on October 25th, and the closer in Milan, Italy on October 26th.

The “Will of the People Tour” resumes for a UK stadium leg on May 27th, 2023 in Plymouth near the band’s hometown of Teignmouth. They’ll play Huddersfield on June 20th, Glasgow on June 23rd, and wrap their last scheduled performance in Milton Keynes on June 25th.

Who Is Opening for Muse on Tour?

No openers have been confirmed for Muse’s 2022 theater run, but they will be supported by Royal Blood on the majority of their 2023 dates.

How Can I Get Tickets for Muse’s 2022-2023 Tour?

Muse tickets for their fall theater run are on-sale now. For European concert-goers, first access to pre-sale tickets to the new 2023 dates will go to fans who pre-ordered Will of the People, with their pre-sale beginning Thursday, August 25th at 9:00 a.m. local time. General public tickets will follow on Friday, August 26th at 9:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

What Are Muse’s 2022-2023 Tour?

See Muse’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Muse 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

09/08 – Vigo, ES @ Xacobeo Festival

09/10 – Malaga, ES @ Andalucía Big Festival

09/13 – Cologne, DE @ Telekom Street Gigs at Digital X

10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/11 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theater

10/14 – Toronto, ON @ The History

10/16 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater

10/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Theatre Carre

10/25 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

10/26 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

10/28 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast

05/27– Plymouth, UK @ Home Park (Tix)

06/20– Huddersfield, UK @ John Smith’s Stadium (Tix)

06/23– Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park (Tix)

06/25 – Milton Keynes, UK @ The National Bowl (Tix)