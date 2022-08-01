Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to Randy Rainbow’s 2022 Tour

"The Pink Glasses Tour" kicks off on September 17th

Randy Rainbow tickets 2022 pink glasses tour dates shows comedy
Randy Rainbow, photo courtesy of artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 1, 2022 | 4:15pm ET

    Randy Rainbow, the Emmy-nominated comedian and YouTube superstar, has unveiled dates for “The Pink Glasses Tour” and tickets are quickly going up for grabs. The Playing with Myself author is now set to play to audiences across 21 cities starting this fall.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Randy Rainbow’s Next Tour?

    “The Pink Glasses Tour” kicks off in Huntington, New York on September 17th, followed by stops in the Empire State to Albany and Rochester. Next, Randy Rainbow plays three shows in Texas between Grand Prairie, Austin, and San Antonio, then takes to the West Coast for sets in Vancouver and Eugene, Oregon. He closes out the West Coast run in Sacramento and Santa Rosa, California, then heads to the East Coast for a string of shows including Providence, Rhode Island, Philadelphia, and Concord, New Hampshire.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In November, Rainbow opens in Illinois, then treks to Hershey, Pennsylvania, Baltimore, and Durham, North Carolina. He performs in Charlottesville, Virginia on November 13th, then closes out the tour in Honolulu on December 2nd.

    Who Is Opening for Randy Rainbow on Tour?

    There has not yet been an opener or supporting act announced for “The Pink Glasses Tour.”

    How Can I Get Tickets for Randy Rainbow’s 2022 Tour?

    Pre-sales open as early as Tuesday, August 2nd for Citi cardmembers and fans with access via an artist pre-sale. A Live Nation pre-sale begins on Wednesday, August 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code PINKGLASSES). General public tickets follow on Friday, August 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

    Advertisement

    Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    What Are Randy Rainbow’s 2022 Tour Dates?

    See Randy Rainbow’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming shows here.

    Randy Rainbow 2022 Tour Dates:
    09/17 Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
    09/23 – Albany, NY @ The Egg
    09/24 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Theater
    09/30 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre
    10/01 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater
    10/02 – San Antonio, TX @ Empire Theatre
    10/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
    10/13 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center
    10/14 – Sacramento, CA @ Safe Credit Union Performing Arts Center
    10/15 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center
    10/21 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center
    10/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Miller Theatre
    10/23 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall
    10/26 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse
    10/28 – Concord, NH @ Capitol Center For The Arts
    11/04 – Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre
    11/10 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre
    11/11 – Baltimore, MD @ The Hippodrome
    11/12 – Durham, NC @ DPAC
    11/13 – Charlottesville, VA @ Paramount Theatre
    12/02 – Honolulu, HI @ Hawaii Theatre

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

ATEEZ tickets tour dates 2022

How to Get Tickets to ATEEZ's 2022 Tour

August 1, 2022

John Cale Remembers 1970s Manhattan with New Single "Night Crawling": Stream

August 1, 2022

travis scott las vegas residency road to utopia zoul nightclub resort worlds dates tickets hip hop

Travis Scott Announces "Road to Utopia" Las Vegas Residency

August 1, 2022

OFF! album tour single

Punk Supergroup OFF! Announce New Album and 2022 Tour, Unleash "War Above Los Angeles": Stream

July 27, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to Randy Rainbow's 2022 Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale