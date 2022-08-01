How to Get Tickets to Randy Rainbow’s 2022 Tour

Randy Rainbow, the Emmy-nominated comedian and YouTube superstar, has unveiled dates for “The Pink Glasses Tour” and tickets are quickly going up for grabs. The Playing with Myself author is now set to play to audiences across 21 cities starting this fall.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Randy Rainbow’s Next Tour?

“The Pink Glasses Tour” kicks off in Huntington, New York on September 17th, followed by stops in the Empire State to Albany and Rochester. Next, Randy Rainbow plays three shows in Texas between Grand Prairie, Austin, and San Antonio, then takes to the West Coast for sets in Vancouver and Eugene, Oregon. He closes out the West Coast run in Sacramento and Santa Rosa, California, then heads to the East Coast for a string of shows including Providence, Rhode Island, Philadelphia, and Concord, New Hampshire.

In November, Rainbow opens in Illinois, then treks to Hershey, Pennsylvania, Baltimore, and Durham, North Carolina. He performs in Charlottesville, Virginia on November 13th, then closes out the tour in Honolulu on December 2nd.

Who Is Opening for Randy Rainbow on Tour?

There has not yet been an opener or supporting act announced for “The Pink Glasses Tour.”

How Can I Get Tickets for Randy Rainbow’s 2022 Tour?

Pre-sales open as early as Tuesday, August 2nd for Citi cardmembers and fans with access via an artist pre-sale. A Live Nation pre-sale begins on Wednesday, August 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code PINKGLASSES). General public tickets follow on Friday, August 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are Randy Rainbow’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Randy Rainbow’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming shows here.

Randy Rainbow 2022 Tour Dates:

09/17 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

09/23 – Albany, NY @ The Egg

09/24 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Theater

09/30 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

10/01 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater

10/02 – San Antonio, TX @ Empire Theatre

10/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10/13 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center

10/14 – Sacramento, CA @ Safe Credit Union Performing Arts Center

10/15 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center

10/21 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center

10/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Miller Theatre

10/23 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall

10/26 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

10/28 – Concord, NH @ Capitol Center For The Arts

11/04 – Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre

11/10 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre

11/11 – Baltimore, MD @ The Hippodrome

11/12 – Durham, NC @ DPAC

11/13 – Charlottesville, VA @ Paramount Theatre

12/02 – Honolulu, HI @ Hawaii Theatre