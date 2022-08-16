How to Get Tickets to Sabrina Carpenter’s 2022 Tour

Sabrina Carpenter tickets are sure to be in high demand as the singer-songwriter-actress embarks on her first North American headlining tour since 2019’s Singular circuit.

Carpenter first broke out as Maya Hart, the co-star in Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World series, and has since appeared in movies like the 2018 drama The Hate U Give, the 2020 Netflix dance comedy Work It, and many more. The multi-hyphenate’s musical sensibilities have often come in tandem with her acting gigs, so expect some well-honed theatrics to go along with her completely new set from her latest album, emails i can’t send.

read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Sabrina Carpenter’s Next Tour?

Sabrina Carpenter’s 2022 tour kicks off in Orlando, Florida on September 28th, then immediately launches into an East Coast run that hits Atlanta, Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Boston. She plays New York’s Webster Hall on October 6th, followed by Washington DC’s Lincoln Theatre on October 7th.

Carpenter then travels west via Chicago on October 9th and Tempe, Arizona on October 12th before taking to the Pacific coast for the rest of the month. She performs in San Diego on October 13th, Los Angeles at The Wiltern on October 15th, then wraps in San Francisco on October 16th.

Who Is Opening for Sabrina Carpenter on Tour?

No official word has been given yet on the opener or supporting act for Sabrina Carpenter’s upcoming North American headlining tour.

How Can I Get Tickets for Sabrina Carpenter’s 2022 Tour?

Sabrina Carpenter tickets are available through pre-sale now for eligible fans. Artist Spotify, and VIP package pre-sales are now open until Thursday, August 18th (use code CARPENTERS). American Express cardholders will have pre-sale access starting Wednesday, August 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time. General public tickets follow on Friday, August 19th.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are Sabrina Carpenter’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Sabrina Carpenter’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming shows here.

Sabrina Carpenter 2022 Tour Dates:

9/28 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

9/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater

10/01 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

10/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

10/03 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

10/06 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/07 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/09 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

10/12 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

10/13 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom