Iceage Announce Rarities Album Shake the Feeling, Share Title Track: Stream

Iceage have revealed that a new compilation album titled Shake the Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015–2021 will arrive on September 23rd via Mexican Summer. The announcement comes along with a music video for the title track that showcases the Danish quintet’s raw and visceral live set.

Over 12 tracks, Shake the Feeling offers a peek into the band’s vault during the era between 2014’s Plowing Into the Field of Love to last year’s Seek Shelter. The album features a bounty of unreleased material like an acoustic rendition of their early 2021 single “Shelter Song” and covers of Bob Dylan’s “I’ll Keep It with Mine” and Abner Jay’s “My Mule.” The collection also hosts a few songs that won’t be entirely unfamiliar to fans, including the Beyondless outtake “All the Junk on the Outskirts,” which was released in April; “Balm of Gilead,” taken from a split 7-inch with The Black Lips in 2018; and the loosie “Lockdown Blues” from April 2020.

Meanwhile, the album gets its title from another unreleased tune recorded during the Beyondless sessions. In a press statement, singer Elias Bender Rønnenfelt explained why, saying, “We thought this one to be a little too ‘nice’ and well behaved at the time. I didn’t want to learn the song, so I ended up improvising on the final take we did before abandoning it. In hindsight, I find the song to be completely sprawling with an impulsiveness difficult to capture on purpose. It has some of the guitar work I’m personally most proud of.”

Advertisement

Related Video

The accompanying music video, directed by Alex Cantouris, captures the band in their natural, chaotic element on the road. With a mix of behind-the-scenes footage and the group’s on-stage antics, the anticipation for their return to the live setting could not be higher. Watch the video for “Shake the Feeling” below.

The album is sure to beef up the band’s live set considering it aligns perfectly with their upcoming North American tour with Earth this fall. Their co-headlining trek begins in Brooklyn on September 21st and runs through mid-October. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

Iceage most recently released their fifth album, Seek Shelter, in May 2021 behind the singles “The Holding Hand,” “Vendetta,” and “Gold City.” Pre-orders for Shake the Feeling are ongoing.

Advertisement

Shake the Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015–2021 Artwork:/strong>

<

Shake the Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015–2021 Tracklist:

01. All the Junk on the Outskirts

02. Shake the Feeling

03. Sociopath Boogie

04. My Mule (Abner Jay cover)

05. I’ll Keep It with Mine (Bob Dylan cover)

06. Balm of Gilead

07. Broken Hours

08. I’m Ready to Make a Baby

09. Namouche

10. Order Meets Demand

11. Lockdown Blues

12. Shelter Song (Acoustic)