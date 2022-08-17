A new festival dubbed Destination Chaos will debut in 2023 with a killer lineup that includes Iggy Pop, Descendents, Parquet Courts, and many more acts. The all-inclusive week-long experience takes place January 28th through February 4th at the Senator Puerto Plata Resort and Spa in the North Coast of the Dominican Republic.

Joining the aforementioned acts on the bill are Gogol Bordello, Peter Hook & The Light (performing Joy Division’s Unknown Pleasures in its entirety), Amyl and the Sniffers, Amigo the Devil, Bouncing Souls, Shame, The Bronx, The Chats, Starcrawler, Teenage Bottlerocket, and more.

The event is being produced by Mark Stern, who formerly spent 22 years as producer of Las Vegas’ Punk Rock Bowling festival. “Developing Destination Chaos has been a long-time vision that’s finally coming to fruition and I couldn’t be more thrilled with the way it all came together,” said Stern in a press release. “Destination Chaos is so much more than just a music festival, it’s a party in paradise, offering everything you could want to do, taste and experience without a single bill once you arrive.”

The festival is being limited to no more than 5,000 guests, who will have the option to purchase packages that range from budget friendly rooms to a “1,000 square foot villa with a private swimming pool overlooking a panoramic sea.” The all-inclusive packages also include food and booze.

Tickets go on sale this Saturday (August 20th) exclusively through the official Destination Chaos website, with a number of early-bird discounts available for a limited time.

See the full lineup in the poster below.