Interpol’s Paul Banks on The Other Side of Make Believe, Fables, and Conspiracies

The frontman takes us inside the band's latest album

Interpol the other side of make believePaul Banks Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith with Interpol’s Paul Banks, photo by Atiba Jefferson
August 19, 2022 | 11:19am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Interpol’s Paul Banks catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about The Other Side of Make Believe, an album that looks at the fables we tell ourselves, how conspiracy theories work their way into our lives, and the allure that fiction holds over truth.

    Banks digs into the guileless angels and villainous characters that populate the record, as well as his lyrical writing in a subconscious form. He also touches on if he plans to watch the upcoming Meet Me in the Bathroom documentary.

    Listen to the Interpol frontman discuss The Other Side of Make Believe and more on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast above, or via the YouTube player below. When you’re done, make sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and can keep up to date on all our shows by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

