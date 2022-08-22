Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Dances Like Any Other Awkward Dad at Son’s Wedding: Watch

The legendary metal frontman could be seen cutting the rug at the reception

Bruce Dickinson wedding dance
Bruce Dickinson (images via Facebook and Kevin RC Wilson)
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 22, 2022 | 3:56pm ET

    Metal singer, pilot, author, accomplished fencer: Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson is a man of many talents. Dancing at weddings doesn’t appear to be one of them!

    The legendary vocalist could be seen cutting the rug at the reception for his son Austin’s wedding earlier this month. Dickinson might be known for his energetic stage presence, but it turns out he’s like any other awkward dad on the dance floor.

    Facebook footage from the reception sees Dickinson in lively spirits, vibing and flailing his arms about as he shimmies and shakes next to his freshly wedded son, who beams a huge smile. It all looks like a cracking good time, and Bruce certainly has no shame about his dance moves. In fact, he’s quite the trooper.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Austin is Bruce’s son with his second wife, the late Paddy Bowden, who passed away in May 2020 at her home in West London following a “tragic accident.” Austin also fronts the UK hard rock band As Lions, following in his father’s footsteps.

    iron maiden flare greece
     Editor's Pick
    Bruce Dickinson Rips Apart Fan for Lighting Flare at an Iron Maiden Show: Watch

    Meanwhile, Iron Maiden are set to bring their ongoing “Legacy of the Beast” tour to North American shores next month. The trek kicks off on September 7th in Mexico City and run through an October 27th show in Tampa, Florida, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

    Below you can watch a couple clips of Bruce Dickinson dancing at his son’s wedding.

     

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Tommy Lee Explains Nude Pic

Tommy Lee Says He Shared Nude Photo While on a "Bender," Urges Fans to "Pull Your Fucking Junk Out"

August 22, 2022

alter bridge mammoth wvh tour 2023

Alter Bridge Announce 2023 North American Tour with Mammoth WVH

August 22, 2022

Robert Fripp and Toyah Nookie

Robert Fripp and Toyah Do It All for the "Nookie" with Limp Bizkit Cover: Watch

August 21, 2022

corey taylor iowa vocals

Footage Surfaces of Corey Taylor Recording Insane Screams on Slipknot's Iowa: Watch

August 19, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Dances Like Any Other Awkward Dad at Son's Wedding: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale