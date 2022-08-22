Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Dances Like Any Other Awkward Dad at Son’s Wedding: Watch

Metal singer, pilot, author, accomplished fencer: Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson is a man of many talents. Dancing at weddings doesn’t appear to be one of them!

The legendary vocalist could be seen cutting the rug at the reception for his son Austin’s wedding earlier this month. Dickinson might be known for his energetic stage presence, but it turns out he’s like any other awkward dad on the dance floor.

Facebook footage from the reception sees Dickinson in lively spirits, vibing and flailing his arms about as he shimmies and shakes next to his freshly wedded son, who beams a huge smile. It all looks like a cracking good time, and Bruce certainly has no shame about his dance moves. In fact, he’s quite the trooper.

Austin is Bruce’s son with his second wife, the late Paddy Bowden, who passed away in May 2020 at her home in West London following a “tragic accident.” Austin also fronts the UK hard rock band As Lions, following in his father’s footsteps.

Meanwhile, Iron Maiden are set to bring their ongoing “Legacy of the Beast” tour to North American shores next month. The trek kicks off on September 7th in Mexico City and run through an October 27th show in Tampa, Florida, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

Below you can watch a couple clips of Bruce Dickinson dancing at his son’s wedding.