It’s Always Sunny’s Glenn Howerton to Star in Upcoming BlackBerry Biopic

Many, many moons ago — before the reign of Steve Jobs and the omnipresence of touch screens — a little gadget known as the BlackBerry dominated the mobile phone market. Its story will be told in a forthcoming film simply titled BlackBerry, which has cast It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star Glenn Howerton as the company’s co-CEO, Jim Balsillie.

As The Verge points out, BlackBerry is based on Losing the Signal: The Spectacular Rise and Fall of BlackBerry, the 2015 book by journalists Sean Silcoff and Jacquie McNish. The book focuses on “an unlikely partnership between a visionary engineer, Mike Lazaridis, and an abrasive Harvard Business school grad, Jim Balsillie,” who founded Research in Motion (RIM), which later became BlackBerry. Jay Baruchel, who’s appeared in films including Knocked Up and How to Train your Dragon, will play Lazardis.

Not that we’ve met Balsillie in real life, but we already know Howerton’s a perfect pick: His Always Sunny character, the bartender Dennis Reynolds, is also an Ivy League grad, known for going to quite amoral lengths to get what he wants. Not that any of that inherently applies to a co-founder of a formerly multi-billion-dollar company, but if the shoe fits…

There’s no confirmed release date for BlackBerry yet, but production has reportedly just wrapped, so stay tuned.

