Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in Road House Remake

As a former UFC fighter-turned-bouncer

Jake Gyllenhaal Road House Remake Prime Video Doug Liman Joel Silver
Jake Gyllenhaal (photo by Heather Kaplan) and Road House (MGM)
August 2, 2022 | 12:07pm ET

    Prime Video has greenlit a remake of the classic 1989 film Road House starring Jake Gyllenhaal. It will be directed by Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity), with Joel Silver returning as producer after serving in the same role for the original.

    The reimagining centers around a former UFC fighter, played by Gyllenhaal, who takes a job as a bouncer at “a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise.”

    Gyllenhaal has some big shoes to fill. The late Patrick Swayze starred in the original as the now-iconic Dalton, a bouncer with a philosophy degree hired to clean up the rowdy Double Deuce bar in a small town in Missouri. Though it was nominated for five Razzie awards — including Worst Picture and Swayze for Worst Actor — Road House is now considered a cult classic and remains one of his most defining roles.

    Liman will be directing from a script written by Anthony Bagarozzi (The Nice Guys) and Charles Mondry. The cast also includes Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, B.K. Cannon, Arturo Castro, Dominique Columbus, Beau Knapp, and Bob Menery.

    “I’m thrilled to put my own spin on the beloved Road House legacy. And I can’t wait to show audiences what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic role,” said Liman in a statement.

    Silver added, “The original Road House has a special place in my heart and I am so excited to bring this newly imagined version to audiences around the world. Doug and I have each made some big, boisterous action movies and are ready to bring everything we have to this one.”

    Back in 2015, it was reported real-life former UFC fighter Ronda Rousey would be starring in a Road House reboot. In the time since then, however, Amazon has acquired the film’s studio MGM in a blockbuster $8.5 billion deal and Rousey has entered the world of WWE.

