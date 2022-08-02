James Acaster Announces 2022 “Hecklers Welcome Tour”

James Acaster is bringing the laughs stateside. The British comedian has announced a run of US tour dates for November 2022.

The “Hecklers Welcome Tour” kicks off in Seattle on November 2nd. The 11-city trek will take Acaster through major cities including San Francisco, Austin, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and more before wrapping up in Atlanta on November 14th.

Tickets for the “Hecklers Welcome Tour” go on sale this Thursday, August 4th at 9:00 a.m. local time, and you can grab yours at Ticketmaster. See Acaster’s full tour schedule below.

Acaster is perhaps best known for his four-part stand-up Netflix special Repertoire, though he also co-hosts the food podcast Off Menu and the British game show Hypothetical, he’s a jack of many humorous trades.

James Acaster 2022 Tour Dates:

11/02 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

11/03 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre

11/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Castro Theatre

11/05 – Austin, TX @ Stateside at the Paramount

11/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

11/08 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall

11/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Punch Line

11/11 – Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum Theatre

11/12 – Washington, DC @ Capital Turnaround

11/13 – Somerville, MA @ Arts at The Armory

11/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre