James Acaster Announces 2022 “Hecklers Welcome Tour”

The British funnyman hits the states this fall

james acaster tour hecklers welcome comedy stand up dates tickets schedule
James Acaster (Netflix)
August 2, 2022 | 10:59am ET

    James Acaster is bringing the laughs stateside. The British comedian has announced a run of US tour dates for November 2022.

    The “Hecklers Welcome Tour” kicks off in Seattle on November 2nd. The 11-city trek will take Acaster through major cities including San Francisco, Austin, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and more before wrapping up in Atlanta on November 14th.

    Tickets for the “Hecklers Welcome Tour” go on sale this Thursday, August 4th at 9:00 a.m. local time, and you can grab yours at Ticketmaster. See Acaster’s full tour schedule below.

    Acaster is perhaps best known for his four-part stand-up Netflix special Repertoire, though he also co-hosts the food podcast Off Menu and the British game show Hypothetical, he’s a jack of many humorous trades.

    James Acaster 2022 Tour Dates:
    11/02 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
    11/03 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre
    11/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Castro Theatre
    11/05 – Austin, TX @ Stateside at the Paramount
    11/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
    11/08 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall
    11/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Punch Line
    11/11 – Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum Theatre
    11/12 – Washington, DC @ Capital Turnaround
    11/13 – Somerville, MA @ Arts at The Armory
    11/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

