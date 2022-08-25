Menu
Jeffrey Dean Morgan to Fuck Shit Up in Season 4 of The Boys

He's the latest Supernatural alum to be reunited with The Boys' showrunner Eric Kripke

Jeffrey Dean Morgan on The Walking Dead (AMC)
August 25, 2022

    TV shows respond to Jeffrey Dean Morgan the way a mountaintop responds to dynamite. Playing wildly different characters on Grey’s Anatomy, Supernatural, The Walking Dead, and more, his presence has warped storylines and devastated main characters on the way to some of recent television’s most memorable moments. And so it is with great excitement that we learn Morgan will be fucking shit up in Season 4 of The Boys.

    Morgan’s role is a mystery, Variety reports, though also a long time coming. He has an excellent relationship with The Boys creator Eric Kripke from their time working on Kripke’s other massive hit, Supernatural.

    In January of 2020, Morgan tweeted that he was in “LOVE” with The Boys Season 1. Kripke responded, “I’ll make you a deal. Season 3. Il’l write it, and if you’re avail, come shoot!” Morgan replied, “in a heartbeart” — though it took a bit longer than that. But two and a half years later, after finally finding a break in the schedules of The Walking Dead and its spinoff Isle of the Dead, where he also stars, Morgan finally brought the good news to social media.

    “Can’t tell you how excited I am!” he wrote. “SO DAMN STOKED!!”

    He might see some familiar faces on the set; Supernatural star Jensen Ackles joined The Boys in Season 3 as Soldier Boy. And adding new cast members isn’t the only way that the universe of The Boys is expanding; last month, the spinoff Gen V unveiled its cast.

