Ukrainian metallers Jinjer have announced a Fall 2022 US tour with direct support from P.O.D.

Vended (featuring the sons of Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and Shawn “Clown” Crahan) and Malevolence will support select dates, while fellow Ukrainian act Space of Variations will also be on board for the entire outing. The extensive tour kicks off on October 31st with a Halloween show in San Diego and runs through December 22nd in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (August 26th) at 10 a.m. local time, but pre-sales have already begun for Citi cardholders and fan club members, followed by a Live Nation / Ticketmaster pre-sale beginning Wednesday (August 24th) at 10 a.m. local time (use code APPLAUSE). Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

Jinjer recently wrapped up a European tour after being granted permission to leave the war-torn Ukraine by the nation’s Ministry of Culture. The band hopes to continue raising awareness and money while traveling abroad and overseas.

“We are very honored to announce that together with the help of the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture, we have successfully been granted permission to travel abroad as ambassadors of our country to raise funds and awareness about the war raging back home,” the band’s bassist Eugene Abdukhanov remarked back in June. “This is a huge honor for us as a band and as citizens. We will do our part to make sure that this war stops as soon as possible! Come support, dance and scream your hearts out for Ukraine!”

You can see the full list of Jinjer’s upcoming US tour dates below. Get tickets here.

Jinjer’s 2022 US Tour Dates with P.0.D.:

10/31 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues ^

11/01 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades ^

11/03 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore ^

11/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis ^

11/07 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues ^

11/09 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant ^

11/10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live ^

11/11 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall ^

11/13 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues ^

11/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s ^

11/15 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom ^

11/17 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore ^

11/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian ^

11/20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues ^

11/21 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom ^

11/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore ^

12/07 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore *

12/08 – Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall *

12/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *

12/11 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Hall *

12/13 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live *

12/14 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues *

12/16 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater *

12/17 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s *

12/18 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues *

12/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

12/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues *

12/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *

^ = w/ Vended and Space of Variations

* = w/ Malevolence and Space of Variations