Joe Pesci to Star in Pete Davidson’s Comedy Series Bupkis

Joe Pesci has boarded Pete Davidson’s upcoming comedy series Bupkis, which was ordered to Peacock in April.

As Variety points out, it will mark just the second regular TV role of Pesci’s storied career after he starred in the short-lived NBC series Half Nelson in 1985. The veteran of movies such as Raging Bull, Goodfellas, and The Irishman will play Davidson’s grandfather in the 30-minute sitcom.

The Oscar winner joins previously announced cast member Edie Falco (Sopranos, Nurse Jackie), who is set to play Davidson’s mother. In addition to starring in the show, Davidson will write and executive produce Bupkis with his longtime collaborator and friend Dave Sirus and Judah Miller (Crashing).

A “heightened, fictionalized version” of Davidson’s life, Bupkis has been described in a press release as combining “grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known.” It has also been compared to Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Pesci’s last project was Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, for which he was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar. Falco recently starred as Hillary Clinton in Impeachment: American Crime Story and is set to play General Ardmore in Avatar: The Way of Water and its sequel.

Though Davidson’s professional life is on the upswing following his departure from Saturday Night Live in May with movies like the well-received A24 black horror comedy film Bodies Bodies Bodies, his personal life has taken a bit of a downturn.

Earlier this month, Davidson and Kim Kardashian broke up after a relationship of nine months, leading to further harassment from Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West — a trigger that had already led Davidson to seek trauma therapy.