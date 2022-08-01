John Cale Remembers 1970s Manhattan with New Single “Night Crawling”: Stream

John Cale has returned with his first new music in almost two years. The former Velvet Underground member has today shared a funky new single called “Night Crawling” along with its accompanying music video.

“Night Crawling” harks back to New York City’s budding pre-disco scene in the 1970s, and was largely inspired by Cale’s friendship with the king of cool himself, David Bowie. Cale performed much of the song’s instrumentals by himself, layering a mid-tempo stuttering beat over loungey bass and washes of synths.

“There was this period around mid-late ’70s when David [Bowie] and I would run into each other in NY,” Cale writes in a statement. “There was plenty of talk about getting some work done but of course we’d end up running the streets, sometimes until we couldn’t keep a thought in our heads, let alone actually get a song together… When I wrote ‘Night Crawling,’ it was a reflective moment of particular times. That kind of NYC that held art in its grip, strong enough to keep it safe and dangerous enough to keep it interesting.”

You can spot an animated Bowie (the eyes are a dead giveaway) in Mickey Miles’ retro music video for “Night Crawling.” Visually reminiscent of a mid-century cartoon, the clip feels like a whimsical spin on a ’70s noir drama, set in the heydey of CBGB-era downtown Manhattan. Listen to Cale’s “Night Crawling” below.

Additionally, Cale has also announced a short run of UK tour dates for 2022, kicking off on October 23rd in Edinburgh and ending November 11th in Liverpool. You can get your tickets over at Ticketmaster.

Cale’s last solo release was his October 2020 single “Lazy Day.” That year, he also collaborated with fellow Wales native Kelly Lee Owens’ on the electronic artist’s song “Corner of My Sky.”

John Cale 2022 Tour Dates:

10/23 – Edinburgh, UK @ The Queen’s Hall

10/24 – York, UK @ Barbican

10/28 – Cardiff, UK @ Llais Festival

10/31 – Whitley Bay, UK @ Playhouse Whitley Bay

11/03 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Town Hall

11/07 – Bexhill on Sea, UK @ De La Warr Pavilion

11/09 – London, UK @ The London Palladium

11/10 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Corn Exchange

11/11 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Philharmonic Hall