Johnny Depp Sells Original Artwork for $3.6 Million

An artsy follow-up to his collaborative album with Jeff Beck

Johnny Depp, photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images
August 1, 2022 | 10:05am ET

    Johnny Depp, the next Picasso? Add “artist” to the embattled actor’s list of talents because he reportedly sold a number of original paintings over the weekend for a cool £3 million (more than $3.6 million).

    The news was first broken by Britain’s The Sunday Times, which reported the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s very first collection — titled “Friends and Heroes” — included four portraits of legends Al Pacino, Bob Dylan, Keith Richards and Elizabeth Taylor. He released 780 prints in all, which sold out “almost immediately.”

    Castle Fine Art, the UK gallery responsible for hosting the sale, offered a peek of Depp at work on Instagram, showing him perched over a canvas while wearing a striped beanie and gingham shirt. “This exciting new collection… is a testament to those he has known well and others who have inspired him as a person,” the gallery captioned the post. Get a glimpse of the collection after the jump. 

    Depp’s foray into the fine arts is just the latest way he’s attempting to move on from his scandal-ridden defamation trial-turned-media spectacle against ex-wife Amber Heard, which dominated headlines throughout the spring and resulted in him being awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and another $5 million in punitive damages.

    He also released 18, a collaborative album with Jeff Beck, in June featuring covers of the Beach Boys (“Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder),” “Caroline, No”), The Velvet Underground (“Venus in Furs”), The Everly Brothers (“Let It Be Me”), and more, as well as two original songs written by Depp (“Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade” and “This Is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr”). One week after the LP dropped, Heard filed an appeal in the defamation case.

