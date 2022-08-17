Menu
Jonah Hill Details Anxiety Attacks Ahead of Mental Health Documentary Stutz

As he works on his mental health, Hill will stop participating in promotional circuits for his films

jonah hill anxiety attacks stutz documentary mental health
Jonah Hill, photo by Harald Krichel
August 17, 2022 | 5:13pm ET

    Jonah Hill is stepping back from promoting his films in order to manage anxiety attacks, a subject he’ll explore in his just-announced, secretly-shot documentary Stutz. The title comes from his therapist, and in a statement to Deadline, Hill unveiled some of his history with anxiety within the film industry.

    “I have finished directing my second film, a documentary about me and my therapist which explores mental health in general called Stutz,” he wrote. “Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events.”

    Hill notes that he “won’t lose my job while working on my anxiety,” and after talking about his privilege, explains, “You won’t see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself. If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film.”

    He concluded, “I hope the work will speak for itself and I’m grateful to my collaborators, my business partners and to all reading this for your understanding and support.” Stutz is expected to “premiere at a prestigious film festival this fall.”

    Hill made his directorial debut with the 2018 coming of age drama, Mid90sHe recently co-starred in Don’t Look Upwhere he confused Meryl Streep by calling her the GOAT. Last year, it was announced that he’d play Jerry Garcia in a Grateful Dead biopic from Martin Scorsese.

