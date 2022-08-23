Katatonia Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour

Katatonia have announced a fall 2022 North American tour with support from The Ocean Collective and Cellar Darling.

The outing is Katatonia’s first on North American shores since 2017. Dates kick off November 9th in Washington, D.C., and run through December 10th in Tampa, Florida.

Ticket pre-sales for select dates go live Wednesday (August 24th) at 11 a.m. local time. General on sale begins Friday at 11 a.m. ET. You can pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

”North America! We are very pleased to announce that we are coming back to your shores for a full headline tour,” commented Katatonia frontman Jonas Renske via a press release. “Support will come from our talented friends in The Ocean Collective and Cellar Darling. We haven’t toured North America since 2017, so this return is way overdue. See you all later this fall!”

Since their last North American tour, Katatonia have released a studio album, City Burials, and a live recording, Dead Air — both dropping in 2020 amidst the height of the pandemic.

The Swedish metal luminaries are perhaps best known for their seminal 1993 debut Dance of December Souls and its follow-up, 1996’s Brave Murder Day. They’ve kept up a prolific rate of output over the past three decades, shifting from a hybrid black-death-doom metal sound to a more alternative, gothic approach on latter releases.

Below you can see the full list of Katatonia’s 2022 North American tour dates. Get tickets here.

Katatonia’s 2022 North American Tour Dates with The Ocean Collective and Cellar Darling:

11/09 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

11/10 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium

11/11 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall

11/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

11/13 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

11/15 – Quebec City, QC @ Impérial Bell

11/16 – Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD

11/18 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

11/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall

11/20 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

11/22 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

11/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

11/25 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

11/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

11/27 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

11/29 – Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

11/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

12/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720

12/03 – San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick

12/04 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

12/06 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live #

12/07 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live #

12/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Hell at The Masquerade

12/10 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

# = with Soen