Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Katatonia Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour

The Ocean Collective and Cellar Darling will support the November-December run

katatonia fall 2022 tour
Katatonia, photo by Ester Segarra
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 23, 2022 | 1:45pm ET

    Katatonia have announced a fall 2022 North American tour with support from The Ocean Collective and Cellar Darling.

    The outing is Katatonia’s first on North American shores since 2017. Dates kick off November 9th in Washington, D.C., and run through December 10th in Tampa, Florida.

    Ticket pre-sales for select dates go live Wednesday (August 24th) at 11 a.m. local time. General on sale begins Friday at 11 a.m. ET. You can pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    ”North America! We are very pleased to announce that we are coming back to your shores for a full headline tour,” commented Katatonia frontman Jonas Renske via a press release. “Support will come from our talented friends in The Ocean Collective and Cellar Darling. We haven’t toured North America since 2017, so this return is way overdue. See you all later this fall!”

    Since their last North American tour, Katatonia have released a studio album, City Burials, and a live recording, Dead Air — both dropping in 2020 amidst the height of the pandemic.

    The Swedish metal luminaries are perhaps best known for their seminal 1993 debut Dance of December Souls and its follow-up, 1996’s Brave Murder Day. They’ve kept up a prolific rate of output over the past three decades, shifting from a hybrid black-death-doom metal sound to a more alternative, gothic approach on latter releases.

    Advertisement

    Katatonia new album 2020
     Editor's Pick
    Katatonia announce new album City Burials, unveil first single “Lacquer”: Stream

    Below you can see the full list of Katatonia’s 2022 North American tour dates. Get tickets here.

    Katatonia’s 2022 North American Tour Dates with The Ocean Collective and Cellar Darling:
    11/09 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
    11/10 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium
    11/11 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall
    11/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
    11/13 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
    11/15 – Quebec City, QC @ Impérial Bell
    11/16 – Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD
    11/18 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
    11/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall
    11/20 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
    11/22 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
    11/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
    11/25 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
    11/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
    11/27 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
    11/29 – Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post
    11/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
    12/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720
    12/03 – San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick
    12/04 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
    12/06 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live #
    12/07 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live #
    12/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Hell at The Masquerade
    12/10 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

    # = with Soen

    katatonia 2022 tour admat

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Muse Tickets Tour 2022 Dates Will of the People

How to Get Tickets to Muse's 2022-2023 Tour

August 23, 2022

Hoobastank Lit Tour 2022 Tried N True tickets Kristopher Roe The Ataris Alien Ant Farm dates

Hoobastank and Lit Announce Fall 2022 Co-Headlining Tour

August 23, 2022

jinjer 2022 tour

Ukrainian Metal Band Jinjer Announce Fall 2022 US Tour with P.O.D.

August 23, 2022

Coldplay tickets Music of the Spheres world tour dates 2022 2023

How to Get Tickets to Coldplay's 2023 "Music of the Spheres World Tour"

August 22, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Katatonia Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale