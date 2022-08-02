Kaytranada Links Up with Anderson .Paak for New Song “Twin Flame”: Stream

Producer Kaytranada has teamed up with Anderson .Paak for a new song called “Twin Flame,” marking his first new music of 2022. It comes with an accompanying black and white video directed by .Paak himself, which you can watch below.

The soulful bounce of “Twin Flame” and electronic flourishes for which Kaytranada has become known are a perfect fit for .Paak, who has some funny lines about a rushed tryst. “You wonder if I have any Magnums,” he sings. “I wonder if that ass is plastic or not/ Now that I got a handful/ Never taking the clothes off of anything that fast before.”

Kaytranada is in the midst of supporting The Weeknd on the North American leg of his “After Hours Til Dawn” tour and will make a few scattered festival appearances including Day Trip and This Ain’t No Picnic. See the full schedule below, and grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

In 2021, Kaytranada followed his Grammy-winning 2019 album, BUBBA, with the three-track EP Intimidated. After that, he executive produced IDK’s third album, Simple.

Meanwhile, .Paak is currently wrapping up a Las Vegas residency as part of his group Silk Sonic with Bruno Mars; tickets are still available via Ticketmaster. He also recently joined BTS on drums for a performance of “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),” and is set to direct and star in his first feature film, POPS!,

Kaytranada 2022 Tour Dates:

08/04 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium *

08/06 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium *

08/07 — Seattle, WA @ Day Trip Festival

08/18 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High *

08/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium *

08/23 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place *

08/27-28 — Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic

08/30 — Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium *

09/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium *

09/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium *

09/04 — Chicago, IL @ North Coast Festival

09/08 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage

09/09 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage

09/22 — Toronto, CA @ Rogers Centre *

09/24 — San Francisco, CA @ Portola Music Festival

* = w/ The Weeknd