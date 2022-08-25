Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Kenny Beats Announces Debut Solo Album LOUIE

Created as a gift to his ailing father, the primarily instrumental LP is out August 31st

kenny beats LOUIE new solo album
Kenny Beats, photo by Evan Tetreault
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
August 25, 2022 | 11:31am ET

    Kenny Beats, the producer best known for collaborating with the likes of Vince Staples, Denzel Curry, Rico Nasty, and more, has announced his debut solo album, LOUIE, out August 31st via XL Recordings.

    The inspiration for LOUIE came about after Kenny Beats learned of his father’s diagnosis with pancreatic cancer while in the UK to produce for IDLES amidst the isolation of COVID. While processing the news, Kenny began to revisit the mixtapes his father made for friends and family containing music ranging from Sade to Willie Nelson to Dr. Dre.

    This gave Kenny Beats the idea to create a gift of his own for his father in the form of LOUIE, an almost entirely instrumental album made in December 2021. Clocking in at 33 minutes spread over 17 songs, the album is described as a “hypnotic odyssey of wounded, teardrop soul.” Pre-orders are ongoing. See the artwork and tracklist below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “I always said that I wouldn’t do a solo album because I didn’t have anything to say. Finally, I did,” Kenny Beats said in a statement. “Something dark turned into something beautiful. This album encapsulated the feeling of that one month.”

    Ahead of the album’s release, Kenny has been sharing teasers on his YouTube channel. Check out the latest clip below.

    Kenny Beats will play New York City’s Summerstage in Central Park on September 16th. Later this year, he’ll also perform at Miami’s III Points Festival and The Shrine in Los Angeles. Grab your tickets now via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

    LOUIE Artwork:

    kenny beats LOUIE new solo album artwork

    LOUIE Tracklist:
    01. Leonard
    02. Parenthesis
    03. Hold My Head
    04. So They Say
    05. Family Tree
    06. Hooper
    07. Still
    08. Moire
    09. Get Around
    10. Eternal
    11. Last Words
    12. Drop 10
    13. The Perch
    14. Really Really
    15. That Third Thing
    16. Rotten
    17. Hot Hand

    Kenny Beats 2022 Tour Dates:
    09/16 — New York, NY @ Summerstage in Central Park
    10/21 — Miami, FL @ III Points Festival
    11/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

pantera knotfest south america

First Pantera Reunion Shows Announced for Slipknot's South American Knotfests and Mexico's Hell & Heaven Fest

August 25, 2022

cavalera return beneath arise 2022 tour dates

Max and Iggor Cavalera Announce Fall 2022 US Tour Celebrating Classic Sepultura Albums

August 25, 2022

girlpool break up breaking tour dates indie rock why

Girlpool Are Breaking Up

August 25, 2022

margo price been to the mountain stream

You Can't Tell Margo Price Nothing on Swaggering New Song "Been to the Mountain": Stream

August 25, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kenny Beats Announces Debut Solo Album LOUIE

Menu Shop Search Sale