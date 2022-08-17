Kid Cudi on Kanye West: It Would Take a “Motherfucking Miracle” to Be Friends Again

While they’ve mended fences before, the Kid Cudi seems adamant that he’ll never again be friends with Kanye West after their most recent public fallout in February. In a new cover story for Esquire conducted back in June, Cudi said it would take a “motherfucking miracle” for them to patch up their relationship.

After initially declining to speak about West for the interview, Cudi let off steam about being cut from Donda 2 solely due to his friendship with Kim Kardashian’s now former boyfriend Pete Davidson.

“Do you know how it feels to wake up one day, look at your social media, and you’re trending because somebody’s talking some shit about you?” Cudi said. “That shit pissed me off. That he had the power to fuck with me that week. That he used his power to fuck with me.” He added, “You fucking with my mental health now, bro.”

Cudi continued by saying he has “zero tolerance for the wrong energies” in his life and pointed out “so many people” have been “burned” by West doing “some fucked-up shit” without any repercussions. He’s insistent on not wanting to be one of those people anymore.

“I’m not one of your kids. I’m not Kim,” he said. “It don’t matter if I’m friends with Pete or not friends with Pete. None of this shit had anything to do with me. If you can’t be a grown man and deal with the fact that you lost your woman? That’s not my fucking problem.”

This led to a mention of Drake, who ended his own feud with West last November. “With all due respect, I’m not Drake, who’s about to take a picture with him next week and be friends again, and their beef is squashed,” Cudi. “That’s not me. What I say, I mean. I will be done with you. It’s gonna take a motherfucking miracle for me and that man to be friends again. I don’t see it happening. He gon’ have to become a monk.”

While he was on a roll, Cudi vented about the perception that “Kanye made my career or made me who I am,” explaining, “He brought me on to do 808s [& Heartbreak]. I thought that was really fucking awesome. I wanted to be a part of a family and saw G.O.O.D. Music as that opportunity. So I finally said yeah. Kanye West did not come and pluck me out of Applebee’s or the Bape store.”

Later on, Cudi said he still loved Kanye, but recognized that their friendship was not good for him. “I didn’t love myself all them years you knew me,” he said, while quoting philosopher Samantha Jones. “I love myself more now, bro. I love myself way more.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Cudi spoke about his mental health journey and the time he spent in rehab back in 2016. Two weeks in, as writer Clover Hope notes, he “had a stroke and was hospitalized.” As a result, he spent the next few months in physical rehab.

The artist didn’t feel like himself until the next year when he read for a Broadway role with Michael Cera and was able to memorize all the dialogue that was required for the audition. “I proved to myself that I could do it. I needed that at the time,” Cudi recalled. “I was happy. Like, damn, my brain is still strong. I didn’t lose something in that shit that happened.”

Read the full interview at Esquire here.

Since the Esquire interview took place, West took a swipe at Cudi while celebrating Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s breakup. In an Instagram post, he referenced Cudi’s appearance at Rolling Loud Miami, where he ended his set early after fans of West threw objects onto the stage.

Kanye West aside, Cudi has more important things to focus on. His animated series Entergalactic finally hits Netflix on September 30th. He voices the lead character Jabari and created a new album for the project, which he has touted as “the greatest piece of art” he’s ever made. He’s also currently on a North American tour; grab your tickets here.