King Buffalo Premiere Music Video for Hypnotic New Song “Mammoth”: Stream

King Buffalo are primed to release their new album Regenerator on September 2nd. With that date around the corner, the band the latest single, “Mammoth,” along with an accompanying music video, exclusively via Heavy Consequence.

The song sticks to a slow, head-nodding groove as the arrangement builds from minimal to maximal across its six-minute duration. Melodic guitar leads become mountain-moving slabs of fuzz at the drop, creating a tonal bath that’s best heard on a good set of speakers or headphones: This is music that’s meant to be felt as well as heard. The video provides a nice visual complement, embracing the ’70s rock vibes with trippy color patterns and a blown-out VHS graininess.

“We’re incredibly excited to finally get ‘Mammoth’ out into the world,” said guitarist-singer Sean McVay. “Working with Jake Mulhern on the video was an absolute blast. We’re super proud of how it all turned out. Hope you all enjoy it!”

Advertisement

Related Video

The new song follows the previously released title track “Regenerator” and follow-up single “Hours.” The band has been working at a prolific rate, having released an EP in 2020 and two full-lengths last year — one of which was recorded in an underground cave.

The initial album press release describes Regenerator as the “third of three,” in the band’s “pandemic trilogy,” in reference to those aforementioned LPs. It was written by King Buffalo in Rochester at the Main Street Armory in 2021 and produced, engineered, and mixed by McVay and mastered by Bernie Matthews. The artwork was created by Mike Del Rosario, with the album layout by Scott Donaldson.

King Buffalo will be heading out in support of Regenerator shortly after its release. Dates kick off September 8th in Burlington, Vermont, and run through November 19th in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Pre-order King Buffalo’s new album Regenerator via King Buffalo’s merch site. Below you can stream the video for “Mammoth.”