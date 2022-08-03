King Princess Honors Taylor Hawkins with Fallon Performance: Watch

One of Taylor Hawkins’ final drumming performances came on King Princess’ new song “Let Us Die,” and she honored her late collaborator with a performance of the Hold On Baby cut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The artist born Mikaela Straus wore angel wings and wrote the word “Taylor” on the drum kit. While the title might be confusing under the circumstances, the song itself is directed at a lover, as King Princess sings, “If the only way to love you is to let us die/ Drive the car right off the cliff and let us dive.” Throughout, she kept glancing up towards the heavens, as if hopeful that someone else was looking down. Check out the performance below.

Hold On Baby follows King Princess’ 2019 debut Cheap Queen and features the singles “For My Friends,” “Cursed,” and “Too Bad.” Revisit our interview with the artist on the new project here.

Advertisement

Related Video

King Princess’ “Hold On Baby Tour” continues through September, and tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.