Rob Zombie Brings Original KISS Drummer Peter Criss Onstage to Sing “Happy Birthday” to John 5: Watch

Guitarist John 5 turned 51 on Sunday night (July 31st), and Rob Zombie decided to surprise him during a show in Holmdel, New Jersey by bringing out original KISS drummer Peter Criss to sing a round of “Happy Birthday.”

The moment occurred prior to the band’s performance of “Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass.” Rob took time out to acknowledge the 51st birthday of his guitarist — a huge KISS fan — and introduce the surprise guest.

“Maybe you know, maybe you don’t know, today is J5’s birthday,” Rob Zombie told the crowd. “As you know, J5 is a really big KISS fan, so I thought to myself, ‘What can I get John 5 for his birthday that he doesn’t already have?’ I went out and got him an original Peter Criss… You don’t have this at home, J5, I don’t think.”

Lo and behold, Criss walks onstage to the delight of John 5, who can’t help but crack a huge smile at the appearance of a childhood hero.

“Hey, listen, it’s Johnny’s birthday, so I wanna say I’d like you all to sing with me happy birthday to Johnny 5,” Criss said.

Criss and a packed PNC Bank Arts Center belted out the song before the drummer gave John 5 a hug and departed. The fan footage is really sweet, as the guitarist is visibly moved by the show of appreciation.

Rob Zombie is currently out on a co-headlining tour with Mudvayne. The outing continues Tuesday night (August 2nd) in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, and wraps up August 21st in The Woodlands, Texas. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Watch Peter Criss sing “Happy Birthday” to John 5 below.