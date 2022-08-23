Curb Your Enthusiasm Renewed for 12th Season

HBO has officially renewed Curb Your Enthusiasm for a 12th season.

The news is hardly surprising, as Larry David confirmed his return earlier this year. However, given the state of flux at HBO following the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery, nothing is a given these days.

Fortunately, on Tuesday HBO issued a press release confirming Curb’s impending return. “Larry outdoes himself season after season and always manages to come back when the audience needs him most,” Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled for him, Jeff Schaffer, and our phenomenal cast to continue making us laugh and cringe in equal measure.”

David issued his own statement reacting to today’s announcement: “Playing the role of Larry David has been the greatest honor of my life. In researching this multi-faceted, multi-talented man, I discovered that there’s more to him than I ever could have imagined: He speaks six languages, brines his own pickles, and spearheads a national movement to install a bidet in every home. I’ve also been told from numerous sources that he is the most generous of lovers. I am so excited to once again transform into this force of nature. I only pray that I can do him justice.”

HBO did not provide a timetable for Season 12’s release, but traditionally there’s been about an 18-month gap between new seasons. As Season 11 of Curb aired in the Fall 2021, a 2023 release appears likely.

