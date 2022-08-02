Going There with LAUV: Finding the Light on His Mental Health Journey

Listen via: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pandora | Stitcher | Google | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Electropop star LAUV takes us through his mental health journey on the latest episode of Going There with Dr. Mike.

The How I’m Feeling artist discusses how he uses the concept of “finding the light” to improve his emotional well-being. He talks about how when we’re building our life, sometimes we forget to take the time to check in with ourselves to see how we’re feeling. The more we bypass that internal reflection, the more we can become afraid of being still or alone.

LAUV describes how this pattern impacted his mental health by exasperating a pre-existing struggle with depression by not providing himself the time and space to cope. Through his music and meditation practice, he’s learned to slow down, taking breaks to connect with that more quiet and open part of himself. The hope is that he can have the best of both worlds, where he can really put his full heart and soul into his music career, but still reserve time and energy for self-care.

Listen to LAUV discuss finding the light in his mental health journey above. Then make sure to like and subscribe to Going There wherever you get your podcasts, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

Going There is an interview series in which clinical psychologist and life coach Dr. Mike Friedman talks with musicians about the crossroads where music and mental health meet. The series tackles the tough questions and conversations so that we can put an end to the bias against mental illness and get the care we need.

