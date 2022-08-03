Menu
Law & Order Writer Says Alex Jones Trial Too “Dumb” for Fiction

Attorneys for the conspiracy theorist accidentally shared proof of his perjury with opposing counsel

alex jones law and order trial cell phone perjury child pornography
Alex Jones, image via Law & Crime Channel
August 3, 2022 | 3:53pm ET

    Forget about Law & Order‘s dun-dunthis is just dumb-dumb. Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is currently standing trial for a defamation lawsuit brought by the parents of children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting, but his own legal team have torpedoed the case. On Wednesday, August 3rd, it was revealed that Jones’ lawyers accidentally emailed the full contents of his phone to the attorneys representing the parents, in the process providing dozens of emails and texts that contradicted Jones’ sworn testimony and suggesting he committed perjury.

    The reveal was so bizarre that longtime Law & Order writer David Slack weighed in, writing that the twist was too outlandish for fiction, because “on Law & Order we wouldn’t have let a lawyer do something that dumb.”

    Jones is being sued after spending close to a decade claiming that the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, which left 28 people dead, including 20 children between six and seven years old, was a hoax. The InfoWars owner had also asserted that people who claimed to be the parents of victims were “crisis actors” paid to keep the hoax going.

    Related Video

    Two parents, Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, won a default judgement against Jones earlier this year. The jury hearing the current case will decide how much he must pay in damages. An attorney representing the parents has asked for $150 million.

    Jones had repeatedly asserted that he had no text messages about Sandy Hook to turn over during the discovery process. That was revealed to be a lie in court today. A lawyer representing the parents said, “Mr. Jones, did you know that 12 days ago — 12 days ago — your attorneys messed up, and sent me an entire digital copy of your entire cellphone with every text message you’ve sent for the past two years. And when informed, did not take any steps to identify it as privileged or protect it any way?” He continued, “That is how I know you lied to me when you said you didn’t have text messages about Sandy Hook.”

    The phone also has information about InfoWars’ profitability, which suggests that asking for $150 million may have been too low. Jones’ company was making as much as $800,000 a day during CPAC in 2018, while averaging over $5 million per week for weeks at a time.

    As if that weren’t enough, in 2019 NBC reported that the Jones was in possession of child pornography and that counsel had alerted the FBI. “The FBI advised counsel that its review located numerous additional illegal images, which had apparently been sent to Infowars email address,” the filing says. In response, InfoWars claimed that the pictures were part of a “malware attack attempting to embed” child porn on Jones’ servers. The phone may shed light on that incident or other illegal activities perpetrated by Jones.

    “You know what nobody’s thought about yet?” an attorney for the parents was caught saying on an open mic. “What happens when that phone goes to law enforcement?”

    There’s no telling how much Jones will be ordered to pay, or how the FBI will choose to proceed with the porn. But it probably wouldn’t take Sam Waterston to make this case. Check out the big courtroom reveal below.

